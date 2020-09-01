September 2020 Monthly Horoscope: What's In The Stars For You?
We’re not gonna lie: The outlook for the rest of the year looking pretty intense. We’ve got Mercury retrograde through election season, two more eclipses, a final Jupiter-Pluto meetup, and the “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn to navigate before 2021 arrives.
In the meantime, against the analytical backdrop of Virgo season, September will give us lots to think (and think and think…) about. Here are the monthly horoscope highlights.
Your September 2020 horoscope headline: Mars goes retrograde in Aries
This month, the headline news is that Mars, the planet of aggression and drive, will turn retrograde in its home sign of Aries from September 9 to November 13. Mars is making an extended visit to Aries from June 27 to January 6. This will cause tempers to roil and hotheadedness to spike. There’s little to no pause between stimulus and response right now.
And while it’s important that people don’t feel silenced or suppressed, it’s equally vital that we speak from an informed and mindful place. That’s not easy with so much pain churning up a wellspring of feelings from the deepest parts of our collective psyche.
The upside of Mars retrograde is that it will reduce the world’s emotional temperature from a boil to a simmer. Instead of being reactive, we may find the space to be proactive—which is in everyone’s ultimate best interest. They adage of “respond instead of react” will help us through Mars retrograde.
The tricky part is that Mars in reverse can cause us to stuff down our anger, creating the effect of a dormant volcano. All that suppressed rage could explode when Mars turns direct on November 13, one day after the already volatile Jupiter-Pluto conjunction of November 12. (We don’t like to post scary predictions, but we feel it’s our duty to report on the range of possibilities so you can be prepared.)
Mercury retrograde is on the horizon.
Mercury, which rules the postal system, will be retrograde from mid-October until November 3 (literally ending on Election Day in the U.S.). Mail-in ballots are already priming us for another potential vote-counting catastrophe that could surpass the 2000 Bush-Gore election breakdown, which was also during a Mercury retrograde. The only thing certain is that more uncertainty is ahead.
All five of the outer planets—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto—are in powered-down retrograde for the first half of September.
These heavenly heavyweights are moving slowly, each one spending four to five months in a retrograde cycle. This means the first few weeks of September will feel super slow motion, as the spring and summer did. (Or, as one of our readers put it, “I feel like I’m getting half as much done in twice as much time.”) In some ways, the outer planet slowdowns are helpful. It’s been virtually impossible for most people to operate at their usual speed against a background of 2020’s intensity and these retrogrades give us a chance to pause and reevaluate our long-term plans, correcting course and going back to the drawing board where necessary.
But then, Jupiter will end its retrograde on September 12.
On September 12, expansive Jupiter will be the first to end its four-month retrograde, followed by structured Saturn on September 29, then Pluto on October 4. All three of these planets are in Capricorn, which rules structure and planning. The relief of their direct turn will help dormant agendas pick up speed.
Use the time wisely—and make as many concrete decisions as you possibly can. Saturn is in Capricorn until December 17, then it won’t come back here until 2047! Likewise, Jupiter will remain in Capricorn until December 19, then we’ll have to wait over a decade before it returns (not that it will be missed, since it’s in its weakened “fall” state here).
The balancing beams of Libra season will be welcomed. The Sun shifts into this measured sign from September 22 to October 22. As the sign of partnerships, Libra reminds us that we’ll go farther faster when we cooperate. With the world so polarized, it’s never been harder to create dialogue instead of deepening divisions. Here’s hoping the stars lend a hand.