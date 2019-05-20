How Successful Are Second Marriages? What The Research Really Tells Us 

Linda Carroll, a licensed marriage and family therapist, doesn't believe second marriages are ever doomed by nature. "It all depends. Did people leave their first marriages blaming the other, thinking it was all the other person's fault? Did they learn anything? If they did their own work in that relationship, then they have a lot more chance of success," she tells mbg. "It all comes down to the circumstances of how they left the first marriage or how they managed being left. We all carry our unfinished business with us wherever we go, so depending on the inner work (and sometimes with the help of a good therapist or life coach), what we have done with what happened will determine how we select the next person and how well we manage the inevitable complications and conflicts."