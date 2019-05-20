How Successful Are Second Marriages? What The Research Really Tells Us 

The existing research on second marriages shows mixed results and doesn't really give us a clear answer about their success rates.

While oft-repeated statistics hold that about half of all marriages end in divorce, the National Center for Family and Marriage Research at Bowling Green State University found that number "rises to 60 percent for second marriages and to 65 percent for third and fourth marriages," per a 2013 report in the New York Times. But in the same year, a separate report from the Marriage Foundation commissioned by and based on data from the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics found couples where one or both spouses are marrying for the second time faced a 31 percent risk of divorce, compared to an estimated 45 percent risk for marriages between two first-timers. The data is from two separate countries, notably, but does that account for the differences in their findings? It's hard to say.

Other popularly cited statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau also indicate second marriages have a worse success rate than first marriages, with some 60 percent of second marriages ending in divorce. But these estimates are from around 1990 (the numbers from the Marriage Foundation are also from around this time period), and we know that marriage and divorce trends have changed tremendously in the last three decades. Recent reports say even the overall divorce rate has fallen approximately eight percent between 2008 and 2016, suggesting the "half of all marriages end in divorce" stat is now outdated. Some experts say the number of marriages that end in divorce may be closer to 40 percent now. BGSU found just 16 divorces per 1,000 married women in 2017.

As for second marriages in particular, a 2015 study published in the Journal of Family Issues found that even though remarriages have "consistently demonstrated higher divorce rates," their analysis of some 2,000 couples suggests "a direct causal link between marriage order and relationship stability should not be inferred."

A Pew Research Center analysis of 2013 U.S. Census data found the number of remarried people tripled since 1960, with 42 million Americans having been married more than once. Four in 10 new marriages in 2013 involved at least one person who has been married before, and about a quarter of married adults had been married before. What's more, 57 percent of divorced or widowed adults had since remarried, and about one in five divorced or widowed folks said they want to remarry again eventually.

Remarriage seems to be just about as popular as marriage in general these days. Do either of these things work? That's a valid question, and to pivot back to the Journal of Family Issues study mentioned above, it's not totally clear if the answer has much to do with which marriage you're on.