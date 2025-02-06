Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I'm A Biotech Scientist & This Is What You Should Know About Skin Care

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
February 06, 2025
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
black woman with glowing skin
Image by g-stockstudio / iStock
February 06, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Biotech has always been a huge source of innovation for the beauty industry—driving ingredient development and spurring breakthrough technologies. At the moment, we're seeing some of the most exciting developments come from biotech labs as it relates to the skin microbiome.

While our collective understanding of the skin microbiome is in its infancy, all the emerging research continues to show us just how important it is for our overall health (not just skin health).

And as Barb Paldus, Ph.D., founder of Codex Labs, explained to me in the most recent episode of Clean Beauty School, this means that no skin care product should be formulated without microbiome health in mind.

Why this biotech scientist prioritizes the skin microbiome

"Everyone needs to know that the microbiome is critical to skin health because it has several important functions. The more we learn about what it does, the more we understand how amazing it is," Paldus says. "And the last thing we wanna do with any of our products is to destabilize the natural balance of it, or worse, kill it." 

And just to add some vital context, Paldus explains just a few functions of the biome we should all be acquainted with: "The first thing that it does for us is it prevents pathogens from colonizing our skin," she says, explaining that these "bad bacteria" are present on our skin and near everywhere in the environment. So their existence isn't necessarily the problem, rather issues arise when the balance tips in their favor: "Your microbiome is a system of checks and balances."

"If a product tips something in the favor of the pathogens, then skin health and appearance start to suffer. And that's when you start getting redness, inflammation, irritation, flakiness, etc.," she says. "Basically it all starts with an imbalance of the microbiome."

But it's not just the inflammation factor to consider (however, inflammaging should be enough of an alarm to spur most of us into action). There's also the barrier function: "Your microbiome secretes important molecules like fatty acids and lipids that create the physical barrier of our skin, so you don't dehydrate," she explains, noting that when it's disrupted, our skin will look dry, dull, and patchy.

If you want that condensed down: If you want healthy-looking skin for the long term, you must consider your skin microbiome health.

Intrigued? Well, in this episode we go into much more detail about the microbiome, how to support it, and so much more. Tune in below.

More On This Topic

Your Healthy Aging Grocery List For Firmer, Brighter Skin, From An MD
Beauty

Your Healthy Aging Grocery List For Firmer, Brighter Skin, From An MD

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen
Beauty

I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Firming Skin Care Tips Are Essential For Anyone 60+
Beauty

These 3 Firming Skin Care Tips Are Essential For Anyone 60+

Alexandra Engler

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do
Beauty

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do

Hannah Frye

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age—3 Ways To Stop It
Beauty

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age—3 Ways To Stop It

Alexandra Engler

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour
Home

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Emma Loewe

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help
Beauty

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help

Jamie Schneider

Philodendron Looking Sad? This Care Guide Will Tell You Why & What To Do
Home

Philodendron Looking Sad? This Care Guide Will Tell You Why & What To Do

Emma Loewe

Long Day? These Facial Massage Techniques Release Tension (& Fine Lines)
Beauty

Long Day? These Facial Massage Techniques Release Tension (& Fine Lines)

Hannah Frye

Your Healthy Aging Grocery List For Firmer, Brighter Skin, From An MD
Beauty

Your Healthy Aging Grocery List For Firmer, Brighter Skin, From An MD

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen
Beauty

I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Firming Skin Care Tips Are Essential For Anyone 60+
Beauty

These 3 Firming Skin Care Tips Are Essential For Anyone 60+

Alexandra Engler

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do
Beauty

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do

Hannah Frye

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age—3 Ways To Stop It
Beauty

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age—3 Ways To Stop It

Alexandra Engler

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour
Home

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Emma Loewe

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help
Beauty

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help

Jamie Schneider

Philodendron Looking Sad? This Care Guide Will Tell You Why & What To Do
Home

Philodendron Looking Sad? This Care Guide Will Tell You Why & What To Do

Emma Loewe

Long Day? These Facial Massage Techniques Release Tension (& Fine Lines)
Beauty

Long Day? These Facial Massage Techniques Release Tension (& Fine Lines)

Hannah Frye

Your Healthy Aging Grocery List For Firmer, Brighter Skin, From An MD
Beauty

Your Healthy Aging Grocery List For Firmer, Brighter Skin, From An MD

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen
Beauty

I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Firming Skin Care Tips Are Essential For Anyone 60+
Beauty

These 3 Firming Skin Care Tips Are Essential For Anyone 60+

Alexandra Engler

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do
Beauty

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do

Hannah Frye

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age—3 Ways To Stop It
Beauty

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age—3 Ways To Stop It

Alexandra Engler

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour
Home

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Emma Loewe

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help
Beauty

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help

Jamie Schneider

Philodendron Looking Sad? This Care Guide Will Tell You Why & What To Do
Home

Philodendron Looking Sad? This Care Guide Will Tell You Why & What To Do

Emma Loewe

Long Day? These Facial Massage Techniques Release Tension (& Fine Lines)
Beauty

Long Day? These Facial Massage Techniques Release Tension (& Fine Lines)

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Aging Style? The 3 Distinct Ways Your Face Changes
Beauty

Do You Know Your Aging Style? The 3 Distinct Ways Your Face Changes

Alexandra Engler

Your Healthy Aging Grocery List For Firmer, Brighter Skin, From An MD
Beauty

Your Healthy Aging Grocery List For Firmer, Brighter Skin, From An MD

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen
Beauty

I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Firming Skin Care Tips Are Essential For Anyone 60+
Beauty

These 3 Firming Skin Care Tips Are Essential For Anyone 60+

Alexandra Engler

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do
Beauty

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do

Hannah Frye

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age—3 Ways To Stop It
Beauty

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age—3 Ways To Stop It

Alexandra Engler

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour
Home

This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Emma Loewe

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help
Beauty

Is Your Smile Aging You? Here's A Hack To Help

Jamie Schneider

Philodendron Looking Sad? This Care Guide Will Tell You Why & What To Do
Home

Philodendron Looking Sad? This Care Guide Will Tell You Why & What To Do

Emma Loewe

Long Day? These Facial Massage Techniques Release Tension (& Fine Lines)
Beauty

Long Day? These Facial Massage Techniques Release Tension (& Fine Lines)

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Aging Style? The 3 Distinct Ways Your Face Changes
Beauty

Do You Know Your Aging Style? The 3 Distinct Ways Your Face Changes

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.