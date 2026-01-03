The Science Of Blue Spaces: Why Oceans May Support A Longer Life
When you picture a long, healthy life, chances are you imagine daily movement, a nutrient-rich diet, and meaningful social connections. But what if your zip code could play a role, too?
A new study suggests that simply living closer to the ocean may extend your life by a full year1. Researchers found that adults who lived within roughly 30 miles of the coast lived more than a year longer than the U.S. national average lifespan of 79.
The findings add weight to a growing body of research showing that our environments, particularly “blue spaces” like oceans, rivers, and lakes, can profoundly shape health outcomes. So what is it about coastal living that seems to support longevity? And how can you capture some of those benefits even if you don’t live by the beach?
Coastal living & life expectancy
The research team analyzed data from over 66,000 census tracts across the U.S., looking at life expectancy alongside environmental and socioeconomic factors.
Here’s what stood out:
- People living within ~30 miles of the ocean lived, on average, one year longer than the U.S. average.
- This positive effect held true in both urban and rural areas.
The researchers controlled for factors like income, air quality, and geography to isolate the influence of “blue spaces” themselves. Their conclusion? Coastal living offers a unique combination of environmental and lifestyle advantages that seem to support longer, healthier lives.
Why the ocean might help you live longer
So, what’s so special about the sea? According to the researchers, several factors appear to work together:
- Milder weather and fewer extreme heat days: Coastal areas tend to avoid the temperature extremes, like scorching summers and bitter winters, that can strain the body and raise health risks.
- Cleaner air: Oceans naturally help filter and circulate air, leading to lower exposure to pollutants like fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which has been tied to cardiovascular and respiratory disease.2
- Built-in opportunities for recreation: Beaches, boardwalks, and coastal trails encourage physical activity, whether that’s walking, swimming, or just spending more time outdoors.
- Better access to resources: Coastal regions often have flatter terrain, easier transportation, and higher average household incomes, all of which contribute to better healthcare access and community well-being.
When these factors combine, the environment itself helps reduce the burden of chronic disease and supports resilience over the long term.
What if you don’t live near the coast
Of course, most of us can’t just pack up and move to the beach tomorrow. But the study offers practical insights you can apply wherever you live:
- Visit blue spaces when you can: Even occasional trips to the ocean, or other accessible water environments, can deliver mental health and stress-relief benefits. Research shows1 that time near water lowers cortisol and boosts mood.
- Seek out local water features: Parks with ponds, riverside walking paths, or even well-designed urban fountains can offer a slice of “blue space.” The key is interacting with natural water whenever possible.
- Prioritize clean outdoor environments: One of the biggest benefits of coastal living is cleaner air. If you’re inland, try to spend time in green spaces away from major roads, or invest in an indoor air purifier for added support.
- Lean into routine outdoor movement: Much of the longevity benefit likely comes from how coastal environments nudge people to be more active outside. Recreate that in your own environment, whether that’s morning walks, weekend hikes, or outdoor yoga.
The takeaway
The places we live shape our health in ways that go far beyond personal habits. Living near the ocean appears to buffer people against environmental stressors, encourage more movement, and even extend life expectancy by about a year.
But you don’t need to move to the coast to benefit. By intentionally seeking out blue spaces, spending time near water, and prioritizing cleaner air and outdoor activity, you can bring a little bit of that coastal advantage into your own life.