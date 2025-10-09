Science-Backed Ways Green Tea Helps Maintain Cognitive Function
If you love your morning (or afternoon) cup of green tea, it may do more than energize you—it could help protect your brain.
A recent large-scale study1 suggests that regularly drinking green tea is linked to fewer white matter lesions in the brain, changes closely tied to cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and vascular dementia.
Brain aging & green tea
As we age, it’s normal for the brain to undergo structural changes. White matter lesions, essential for efficient communication between brain regions, tend to accumulate over time, influenced by genetics, vascular health, and lifestyle habits.
Increasingly, green tea is standing out as a powerful tool to influence cognitive aging. Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), help protect brain cells, reduce vascular damage, and support overall neural health.
What the study revealed
The research analyzed over 8,700 adults without dementia. Here’s what they found:
- Fewer white matter lesions: Adults drinking about three cups of green tea daily had roughly 3% fewer lesions than those drinking less than one cup, and six cups daily were associated with a 6% reduction.
- Coffee isn’t the same: Unlike green tea, coffee didn’t show measurable effects on white matter, hippocampal volume, or total brain size.
- Powerful plant compounds at work: Catechins like EGCG2 reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, protect blood vessels, and may help preserve cognitive function.
Make green tea part of your brain-health routine
Adding green tea to your day is simple and delicious:
- Sip 3–6 cups daily to mirror the study’s protective levels.
- Keep it pure: Unsweetened or lightly brewed green tea maximizes antioxidant intake.
- Pair with a brain-supportive lifestyle: Regular movement, quality sleep, and nutrient-dense meals rich in omega-3s, colorful produce, and lean proteins amplify cognitive benefits.
The takeaway
Green tea is an easy, science-backed way to support your brain over the long term. Each cup is a simple, daily boost for cognitive resilience, and when combined with healthy habits—like movement, sleep, and nutrient-rich foods—these small rituals can add up to lasting protection for your brain as you age.