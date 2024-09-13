Advertisement
This Savory Granola Recipe Turns The Healthy Breakfast Staple On Its Head
I have a hunch that when you think of granola, you're picturing something sweet: berries, honey, warming spices, etc. But have you ever paused to think "could this be savory?"
Just like the dietitian-approved savory yogurt bowls that blew my mind last spring, this recipe for savory granola from Grist by farmer and chef Abra Berens totally turned my perception of this morning-meal staple on its head.
"For brunch, I found myself growing very tired of yogurt and granola, so I started topping all sorts of dishes with granola," she writes in the new book. "This recipe doubles easily and stores well. It can also be made with any spice mixture and lots of other seeds (like flax, chia, sesame)." It also calls for your choice of nuts, so you can add your favorites to the mix.
An easily adaptable and nutrient-packed twist on this classic? Yeah, that's definitely something worth trying out. Try serving it with unsweetened yogurt and chopped veggies for a total inversion of the standard granola bowl. Or toss it on a salad or stew for some extra crunch.
Savory Granola
Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- ½ tsp. ground coriander seed
- ½ tsp. ground fennel seed
- ½ tsp. nigella seed (optional)
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 tsp. honey
- ½ tsp. Za'atar (optional)
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 5 sprigs thyme, leaves picked (optional)
- Up to 1 cup any additional seeds or nuts you want to add
Method
- In a medium frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the paprika and the coriander, fennel, and nigella seeds (if using) and fry in the oil to bloom, about 30 seconds.
- Add the oats, toss in the spiced oil, and sauté, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until toasty and fragrant, about 3 minutes.
- Add the honey, za'atar, salt, and thyme leaves (if using) and toss to coat. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Remove from the heat, add any additional seeds or nuts, toss to combine, and let cool.
- Once cool, store in an airtight container at room temperature but out of direct sunlight (which will warm the jar and soften the oats) for up to 2 weeks.
- This can also be made in a 350°F oven by tossing all the ingredients together and baking until the oats are golden brown, about 10 minutes.
Reprinted from Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes by Abra Berens with permission from Chronicle Books, 2021. Photographs © EE Berger.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD