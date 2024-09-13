Skip to Content
Recipes

This Savory Granola Recipe Turns The Healthy Breakfast Staple On Its Head 

Eliza Sullivan
September 13, 2024
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Cardamom Granola Mixture
Image by Daxiao Productions / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I have a hunch that when you think of granola, you're picturing something sweet: berries, honey, warming spices, etc. But have you ever paused to think "could this be savory?"

Just like the dietitian-approved savory yogurt bowls that blew my mind last spring, this recipe for savory granola from Grist by farmer and chef Abra Berens totally turned my perception of this morning-meal staple on its head.

"For brunch, I found myself growing very tired of yogurt and granola, so I started topping all sorts of dishes with granola," she writes in the new book. "This recipe doubles easily and stores well. It can also be made with any spice mixture and lots of other seeds (like flax, chia, sesame)." It also calls for your choice of nuts, so you can add your favorites to the mix.

An easily adaptable and nutrient-packed twist on this classic? Yeah, that's definitely something worth trying out. Try serving it with unsweetened yogurt and chopped veggies for a total inversion of the standard granola bowl. Or toss it on a salad or stew for some extra crunch.

Savory Granola

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp. ground coriander seed
  • ½ tsp. ground fennel seed
  • ½ tsp. nigella seed (optional)
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • ½ tsp. Za'atar (optional)
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 5 sprigs thyme, leaves picked (optional)
  • Up to 1 cup any additional seeds or nuts you want to add

Method

  1. In a medium frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the paprika and the coriander, fennel, and nigella seeds (if using) and fry in the oil to bloom, about 30 seconds.
  2. Add the oats, toss in the spiced oil, and sauté, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until toasty and fragrant, about 3 minutes.
  3. Add the honey, za'atar, salt, and thyme leaves (if using) and toss to coat. Cook for another 2 minutes.
  4. Remove from the heat, add any additional seeds or nuts, toss to combine, and let cool.
  5. Once cool, store in an airtight container at room temperature but out of direct sunlight (which will warm the jar and soften the oats) for up to 2 weeks.
  6. This can also be made in a 350°F oven by tossing all the ingredients together and baking until the oats are golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Reprinted from Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes by Abra Berens with permission from Chronicle Books, 2021. Photographs © EE Berger.

