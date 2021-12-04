These Savory Brunch Pancakes Are Simple To Make & Easy On Digestion

Looking for the perfect savory dish to shake up your brunch (or breakfast) routine? Look no further: these savory pancakes are just the ticket. From Good To Eat, by David Atherton, they pair whole grains with a super flavorful filling. You may know Atherton as a former winner of the Great British Baking Show, but he's also champion of healthy eating—especially eating gut health and feeding your microbiome.

"These pancakes are not just a feast for you, but a picnic for your microbiome, too," he writes, "The batter features lots of different grains that provide indigestible starches. Indigestible starches are the starches in whole grains that are not absorbed into the body by our small intestine. They pass through our large intestine, but they are not wasted, because good bacteria love to feed on them and produce all kinds of compounds that our body uses."