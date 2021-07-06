If you choose to remove your body hair or not is personal: Do whatever makes you feel comfortable! Now, we may not care if you decide to remove your hair, but we do care how you do it if you choose to do so. Case in point? All the out-there trends we see for hair removal on social media.

Recently, one eyebrow-raising trend made the rounds on TikTok: Using sandpaper. Yes, users have been taking to their body hair with that grating paper typically used for home improvement projects.