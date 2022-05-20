Need Some Running Motivation? Here’s This Year’s Top Running Gear

There’s not a pair of running shoes out there that will run the miles for you, but a fresh outfit can inspire you to put down the excuses and pick up the pace. Plus, stocking up on gear that’s designed to support your body for the miles and marathons to come? Sometimes our wardrobe really is the key to staying motivated and meeting the finish line with a smile on our face.

Quality running shoes, for example, are a nonnegotiable factor in any kind of long-term running goal. Research has shown that the construction of a running shoe is directly connected to performance and injury. The stiffness of a shoe will influence performance while thicker and softer midsoles will reduce the shock of impact (and for this, your knees will thank you). Beyond our shoes, choosing the right apparel also has a role to play. When we’re running, things get sweaty fast, so runners need a getup that’s light, breathable, and cooling… Because who wants to be weighed down by sweaty workout clothes?