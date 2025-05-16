Advertisement
I Wore These Eco-Friendly Sneakers Every Day For A Week — Here's My Honest Review
There’s a sneaker hierarchy in my closet, and I have a few key criteria I measure them by: comfort, quality, aesthetics, support, and sustainability. Unsurprisingly, there aren’t many that check all my boxes (that last one in particular).
The shoe industry is notoriously not the most eco-friendly, but Rothy’s is an exception. My sister has been raving about this brand’s comfy shoes and earth-conscious manufacturing for years, and (a sucker for a classic lace-up sneaker) I finally decided to give them a try.
Turns out, the Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers have thousands of five-star reviews for a reason. I tested them for one week straight, and they stacked up against all my aforementioned criteria—there are just a few small things I’d change.
What I love about the Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers
The Lace Up Sneakers have a sturdy, durable outsole with exceptional traction for a minimalist shoe. The insole is soft and plush, and I love the padding around the ankle color.
What really stands out about these shoes is how breathable they are! The upper has a mesh design with significant stretch that gives the shoe a flexible, sock-like feel.
The lightweight design also makes these a great travel shoe! They require no break-in time, take up minimal space in your luggage, and won’t add too much weight.
I own at least five pairs of classic lace-up sneakers at any given time, and what sets these apart when it comes to aesthetics is their slim profile and unique heel accent. They’re stylish, versatile, and pretty much the perfect warm-weather shoe.
Other bonuses: The Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers are machine-washable and available in seven unique colorways—plus the brand offers half sizes.
What I'd change about the Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers
I’ve been wearing the Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers pretty much nonstop for the past week, and they’ve remained comfortable and supportive. That said, they’re designed more for everyday wear than for heavy walking days. If you want something for walking specifically, check out our guide to the best walking shoes for women.
Considering they’re (by name) lace-ups, these shoes are fairly easy to slip on and off—but I do wish there were heel loops to make it a little easier. Additionally, I find that it takes a bit of adjustment to get the tongue in the right place. Once adjusted, though, these shoes are super comfortable.
Are the Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers worth it?
I know $149 is an investment for a seemingly basic pair of sneakers, but the Rothy's Lace Up Sneakers are worth it. You'll be hard-pressed to find a shoe that hits the nail on the head for design, comfort, and sustainability.
Not only do I love the way these look and feel, I feel great knowing that I'm doing a good deed for the environment by opting for them over less eco-friendly designs.
The takeaway
I’m sorry to report that I’ve added yet another sneaker to my collection. But hey, at least they’re better for the environment! The Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers are comfortable, versatile, and breathable—and they’re the perfect shoes for travel or everyday wear.