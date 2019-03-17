Is One Of These 4 Hormone Imbalances Causing Your Brain Fog?

Four key hormones, when they are in balance, prevent brain fog. However, when these hormones are out of balance, the brain may not properly sense and adjust your hormone levels (as described in the last chapter with the thyroid), and the body may suffer. The fog may roll in with any or all of them; the weight climbs, memory sputters, and energy drops.

1. Low thyroid.

When your thyroid function is low, your brain function is low, often causing brain fog, slow processing speed and reflexes, cognitive impairment, weight gain, fatigue, depression, irritability, constipation, and intolerance to cold, among other symptoms. Increasingly I find in my patients that they don't convert enough active thyroid hormone (T3) from inactive thyroid hormone (T4). One reason is poor conversion of T4 to T3 in the liver, but another common reason is that you have a gene that's not working well, as I mentioned in chapter 3. I have two common genetic variations that limit my ability to convert T4 to T3 in the brain. So even though I have normal-appearing thyroid blood test results (thyroid-stimulating hormone, free T3, and free T4), I feel far from normal and experience many thyroid symptoms, from brain fog to fatigue to weight gain. Most clinicians have no idea about this genetic variation, how it affects brain T3 levels, and how to test for it. I'll show you how next in the protocol.

2. Low estrogen or estrogen resistance.

Starting at around age 40, the female brain slows down in metabolic rate, known as cerebral metabolism, and symptoms of brain fog may develop. Estrogen is one of the most important nutrients that protects your brain from decline. Estrogen is also involved in libido and sexuality for women.

3. Cortisol problems.

When cortisol is too high or too low, or both within the day, you may experience brain fog. The root cause is high perceived stress. The control system, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, gets out of whack when allostatic (stress) load exceeds reserves, causing brain fog, anxiety, depression, addiction, and memory problems. Additionally, high stress can harm mitochondria, leading to low energy, reduced stamina, and less mental flexibility. You may not feel stressed, but a move, a demanding schedule, or sick parents have a way of sneaking up on your mitochondria and slowing down your brain body.

4. Insulin block.

When you eat too many refined carbohydrates for your system, your insulin may spike, which makes blood sugar go from high to low, causing brain fog. As a result, you store fat no matter what you try. The key is to keep blood sugar relatively stable at around 70 to 85 mg/dL when fasting, and an average of about 85 to 92 all the time. For my patients and me, that means defining the best carb threshold so that you're not getting too little (linked to mood problems and hair loss) or too much (linked to insulin resistance). The best way I've found to reset insulin is with intermittent fasting, described in chapters 2 and 3.