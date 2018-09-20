The Important Ritual That New Parents Never Think Of—Until They Bring Baby Home

Even before your little one arrived, you probably imagined all the things you would teach your baby: how to walk, hold a spoon, say “mama” and “dada,” and so much more. But of everything you imagined, teaching your baby how to be a good sleeper most likely never crossed your mind. That is, until a month or two of sleepless nights went by.

While a few lucky babies sleep easily, many need parental guidance to learn sleeping and waking patterns—some even need help learning how to fall sleep. Because of this, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises that parents establish a relaxing nighttime routine for infants and children to signal bedtime and relax your little one, making it easier for them to fall and stay asleep. Read on below for a simple three-step bedtime bonding routine to end your day with calm.