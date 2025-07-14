Advertisement
Want Stronger Legs? Start With This Perfect Lunge Technique
Lunges are a go-to lower-body move for a reason: They fire up your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core—all while improving balance and stability. But there’s a catch: Form matters. A lot.
Done incorrectly, lunges can put unnecessary strain on your knees or hips. Done right, they can be one of the most powerful moves in your strength-training routine.
Why lunges deserve a spot in your routine
Whether you’re training for a race, chasing your kids, or just want to feel strong and stable, lunges build unilateral strength (aka one leg at a time), which helps prevent injury and improve functional movement. Plus, they challenge your posture and balance in a way machines just can’t replicate.
How to master your form, step by step
Before adding weights or variations, perfect your bodyweight lunge with these cues:
- Start standing tall with feet hip-width apart, shoulders back, and core engaged.
- Step forward with one leg, about 2–3 feet ahead.
- Lower your body until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Your front thigh should be parallel to the ground.
- Stack your front knee directly above your ankle—don’t let it push past your toes.
- Drop your back knee straight down toward the floor, not forward.
- Push through your front heel to return to standing.
- Repeat on the other side, alternating legs for balance.
Ready to level up? Add weight gradually
Once you’re moving through 6–8 reps per side with solid form and no pain, you can add weights. Start with 5–10 lb dumbbells in each hand, held at your sides.
Still feeling strong? Increase the load or explore variations like reverse lunges or pulse lunges to challenge your muscles and your brain.
The takeaway
Lunges are an efficient, functional move with full-body benefits, but only when done right. Slow it down, focus on form, and progress at your own pace.