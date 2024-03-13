Advertisement
The Right & Wrong Way To Use Transforming Cleansers
Over the last year, transforming cleansers have been on the rise in the beauty industry. We highlighted the emerging trend early on, and our prediction for this innovative product pattern holds true–and the momentum is only gaining pace in 2024.
While the allure of a 2-in-1 minimalist cleansing routine is undeniable, there is a right (and a very wrong) way to incorporate these groundbreaking products into your skin care regimen. To come, some advice from a cosmetic chemist to help you make the most of these products.
How to properly use transforming cleansers
In order to properly rid your skin of makeup and lingering sunscreen, you likely need to use some sort of makeup remover first to dissolve oil-based grime—then you can follow with a water-based cleanser to actually wash your face. But these days, you can find many 2-in-1 cleansers that function as a makeup remover and a water-based cleanser in one bottle.
They provide a distinct benefit: the ability to remove stubborn makeup elements, such as foundation, mascara, lipstick, and sunscreen with a single product. Essentially, this eliminates the need for a separate makeup remover, like micellar water, oil, or a makeup wipe.
But here’s the catch: Many of these dual-phase cleansers should go on dry skin first to remove makeup and SPF, then you add water to allow the second cleanse to commence. If you go in with a wet face to start, you aren’t getting the most out of your 2-in-1 product.
Take the Renee Rouleau Better Than Balm and the Colorescience Barrier Pro 1-Step Cleanser as great examples—both of which instruct you to start on dry skin, emulsifying the product after a period of gentle massage.
“If in doubt, it’s best to check the product’s directions on the brand’s website, as they can really vary,” says cosmetic chemist and director of research at Medik8, Daniel Isaacs.
What not to do
Now, while these one-and-done cleansers are spiking in popularity, I have to remind you: Not every cleanser can be used in this fashion. See, when you use a 2-in-1 cleanser, you massage the product into your skin but also around your eyes—which can be irritating with some formulas.
“Generally, anything exfoliating or designed to scrub the skin is best used after makeup has already been removed,” cautions Issacs.
For example, a lovely physical exfoliant, like the Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish, is a wonderful (and personally, a favorite) second-step product to slough off dead skin, but you don't want to use it too close to the eyes. How come? Because like many physically exfoliating products, this comes with tiny granules that can easily irritate the eyes if you’re trying to squeeze off mascara.
The same caution goes for chemical exfoliating cleansers with AHAs and BHAs like glycolic or salicylic acid—two ingredients certainly not meant for the eyes.
Safety precautions aside, these exfoliating cleansers also just won’t work as well when buffered with a layer of makeup or SPF. Instead, Isaacs reiterates the importance of using an oil cleanser before that exfoliating product, "so that the exfoliants can actually reach the skin’s surface, rather than simply attempting to break down the layer of makeup on top,” he says.
So if you're devoted to exfoliating cleansers, consider keeping your two steps separate and start by removing makeup with a gentle oil, like the Medik8 Lipid-Balance Cleansing Oil.
Shop products mentioned
Colorescience
Barrier Pro™ 1-Step Cleanser
Renee Rouleau
Better Than Balm
Naturopathica
Oat Cleansing Facial Polish
Do 2-in-1 cleansers even work?
I was heavily skeptical of the promise made by 2-in-1 cleansers, but I was pleasantly surprised by the handful I’ve tested over the past year. Not only do they melt away makeup and SPF (leaving my damp rag clean), but they also keep the skin feeling nourished, making them a nice option for those who tend to feel stripped after their double cleanse.
So yes, many of these products do what they say they will, and the proof is in the lack of residue. Still, it doesn’t mean there’s no place for a traditional double cleansing method. After all, not every cleanser is meant to be a 2-in-1.
The takeaway
In a nutshell, these game-changing 2-in-1 cleansers not only flawlessly remove makeup and SPF but also leave your skin feeling nourished—a win-win. However, it's important to remember that the classic double cleanse still has its place, because, well, not every cleanser is cut out to do it all. Here, more on the benefits of double cleansing and how-to tips.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel