Davidson lives this before every bike ride (and he goes on a lot of bike rides). As he laces up his shoes, he reflects on how being healthy isn't just good for him. It also shapes how he shows up for everyone he interacts with. With this simple mindset shift, he makes exercise into an act of generosity, not just self-improvement. He suspects that reframe may even change the biological impact of the exercise itself, though he's careful to say that is just a hypothesis.