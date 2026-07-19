Flourishing Is A Skill—Here Are The 4 Components You Need To Thrive, From A World-Famous Psychologist
I've interviewed a lot of scientists on the mindbodygreen podcast, but my conversation with Richard Davidson, Ph.D., psychologist, founder of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and author of the new book Born to Flourish, genuinely reframed how I think about well-being. Not because what he shared was complicated. It was actually surprisingly simple, and that's exactly the point.
Davidson has spent decades studying the brain, and he's discovered that flourishing is a skill. He describes a person who is flourishing as someone who is fundamentally okay, who has a quiet confidence that whatever comes their way, they have the inner resources to handle it. It's not a personality type, privilege, or something reserved for people with more time or fewer problems, but a skill everyone of can build.
In our conversation, Davidson broke the science of flourishing down into four concrete components: awareness, connection, insight and purpose. Below, I dig into the his framework, pillar by pillar, and give examples of how you can actually practice each one.
Awareness
Davidson describes awareness as simply being present. Yes, that's it. Davidson's take reframed something I'd been overcomplicating for years. He told me awareness isn't about reaching some elevated state of consciousness. It's about being aware of whatever is happening, including in your own body.
To practice this, you might pause before an important meeting and notice: Am I tense? Am I open? Am I anxious, or am I appreciative of the people I'm about to see? You're not trying to change anything. You're just noticing.
He also shared a practice he uses in airports, which I loved. He travels constantly, and airports are famously stressful places. So as he walks through, he looks at people and, in his mind, wishes them a smooth journey and a good day. He might smile, but he usually doesn't say a word. It's a small act, but Davidson says it can completely change his demeanor for the day. And most people who try it report back to him that their own travel experience gets noticeably better too.
Connection
Connection is about the qualities that make for healthy relationships, with appreciation and gratitude being chief among them.
Many people think of social connection as a soft health topic, but Davidson made it clear that the stakes here are real. In 2023, then-U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an urgent health advisory on loneliness and social isolation1. One of its findings was that loneliness is a greater risk factor for premature death than smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
The good news is that it doesn't take much to kindle the brain circuits behind social connection, Davidson says. One practice he uses in his work place is encouraging the team to spend three minutes together before important meetings thinking of something positive about each person in the room. He says this small ritual can color an entire meeting.
You can also do this on your own. Think of someone in your life who's been generous or helpful to you, and let that appreciation actually rise up. Don't just note it intellectually, feel it. If you do this daily, you will strengthen the brain circuits that keep you feeling connected.
Insight
Insight is self-understanding. More specifically, it's understanding the narrative you carry around about yourself.
We all carry a set of beliefs and expectations about who we are, Davidson explained, and most of us aren't even fully aware of them. Those beliefs filter everything we experience. People on the very negative end of that spectrum are at real risk for depression. But the path forward isn't rewriting the story—it's changing your relationship to it.
That means recognizing three things: that it is, indeed, just a narrative, that other people carry different narratives, and that if you adopted a different narrative, you'd see the world differently. "We become less fused with the narrative," Davidson says, "and that gives us more flexibility." He considers the cognitive and emotional flexibility this give us to be a key outcome of flourishing.
Here's one practice he recommends to gain more insight into yourself. Pick a moderate challenge you're facing, then spend a couple of minutes imagining how someone you admire would see the same situation. The point isn't to adopt their perspective, but to remind yourself that yours is one of many possible views. It's not the truth, just a narrative.
Purpose
Most people hear purpose in this line-up and assume they need to change their career or find some grand calling, but Davidson's definition of purpose is far more grounded. Purpose is about connecting your core values to your everyday activities.
Something as simple as taking out the garbage can be connected to your sense of purpose if you do a little reframing. If you live with someone, a chore like that can be considered taking care for them. It's being a responsible neighbor. It's contributing to something beyond yourself.
Research shows that when we connect our actions to what psychologists call transcendent values, which is essenetially anything beyond our own immediate self-interest, whether it be family, community, or the planet. "It really opens our heart and nourishes our flourishing," he says.
Davidson lives this before every bike ride (and he goes on a lot of bike rides). As he laces up his shoes, he reflects on how being healthy isn't just good for him. It also shapes how he shows up for everyone he interacts with. With this simple mindset shift, he makes exercise into an act of generosity, not just self-improvement. He suspects that reframe may even change the biological impact of the exercise itself, though he's careful to say that is just a hypothesis.
Five minutes, done daily
What makes this framework accessible is that it doesn't require hours of meditation or a silent retreat. In his research, Davidson saw that just five minutes a day, practiced consistently for four weeks, produced measurable, observable changes in the brain.
And you don't even need to set those five minutes aside. The practice can layer into things you already do like eating, walking, exercising, and commuting. "Using our mind intentionally is really the key," Davidson says.
In his research, Davidson compared people doing these practices as formal meditation versus weaving them into daily life and found no meaningful difference in benefit, at least early on. The one non-negotiable is regularity. Shaping your brain intentionally takes mental reps, much like the physical reps that build strength, and those reps only work if you show up every day.
The takeaway
Flourishing isn't something that happens to you, according to Davidson. It's something you practice, one pillar at a time.
To get started, pick the pillar that feels weakest for you and pair it with something you already do: appreciate the people who made your meal before your first bite, or silently wish strangers well on your commute.
If you want a structured starting point, the Healthy Minds app from Davidson's nonprofit is completely free with no paywall, and it includes an assessment that pinpoints which of the four pillars needs the most attention.