Users Swear By This Dry Body Oil That Absorbs Quickly & Protects Collagen
Do you loathe the feeling of being oil-slick for hours after applying a topical products? You’re not alone! Lots of folks hate residue of any kind when using beauty products, and this is especially true on the body.
This is why “dry” body oils have skyrocketed in popularity. Dry body oils are simply formulas that are light and absorb quickly, so the skin feels dry and non-oily after application. Like many monikers in the beauty industry, there are no hard-and-fast rules for what might classify as a lightweight oil versus a thicker one, but most dry oils will contain linoleic acid (or essential fatty acid omega-6), and other thin botanical extracts.
Well, if this sounds like your ideal oil match, might I suggest mindbodygreen’s dry body oil? Not only is it rich in essential fatty acid omega-6 and antioxidant-rich botanicals, but users simply rave about the feel of it.
If you want a lightweight oil, users suggest mindbodygreen’s dry body oil.
When developing this oil (about two years ago!), I predicted the texture was going to be the main attraction. The easy slip and fast absorption rate was just so spectacular—even as someone who tests beauty products all day long, I knew this was special.
So seeing how many folks have expressed how much they love the oil too makes me oh-so-happy. “It’s amazing. I put it on after a shower and it vanishes into my dry skin with no mess. I was skeptical, but no longer,” wrote Karen D.
We, too, encourage using it after the shower to help trap moisture in the skin. You can also use it before and after a rinse, which is a concept called shower sandwiching.
“All ‘shower sandwiching’ entails is applying body oil before and after the shower—so you're essentially sandwiching your skin between those rich, nourishing fatty acids,” wrote mbg beauty editor Jamie Schneider. “You see, scalding your skin with hot water can render your complexion dry and ashy, as the steamy temperature can strip the precious natural oils from your skin. By massaging in a body oil pre-rinse, your skin can better hold on to moisture and keep the water from drying out.”
You can also use the multi-tasking oil on your hands and cuticles, as one user notes: “I loved how lightweight and non-greasy it was. I liked putting it all over my body but also on my hands (I tend to have very dry cuticles). It also seemed to really help the overall texture of my skin. Really enjoyed it,” wrote Hayley P.
Not only will you love applying it, but the long-term effects on the skin are awe-inspiring. “The product was awesome!! I had just started using a different body oil before receiving this one but immediately liked the mbg one better. Makes my skin feel soft and not greasy at all, which I love!” wrote Dylan R.
Throughout the day, you'll probably notice how soft your skin feels—or you'll notice that it has more of a glow—but you never notice the oil itself. And that’s thanks to the skin-supporting ingredients that transform the skin barrier.
For example, organic safflower seed oil is rich in fatty acids, and even has data showing that it helps protect skin from collagen loss and other forms of environmental damage. The prickly pear seed oil is full of phytosterols, a nutrient that supports collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production through the fibroblasts. In addition, it also has the all-star antioxidant vitamin E that products skin from free radical damage, supports the barrier, and boosts other antioxidants.
The takeaway
The truth is that we worked hard to get this texture right: We wanted something soft and supple. We wanted it to be so light, so effervescent, that it would practically disappear into your skin upon application. And that's what this is: It's a body oil that's enjoyable to wear, but you don't have to think too much about it during or after application. It just slips on the skin effortlessly and then feels almost like it was always meant to be there.
