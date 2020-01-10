"Rest & Restore" Is The Ultimate 2020 Mantra — Here's How To Get To It
To say things moved fast in 2019 is an understatement. Keeping up was a challenge—even for the toughest and quickest among us. So in 2020, we're switching gears. Or rather, we're putting our car in park and taking a nap at the nearest rest stop.
Here's why "rest and restore" is our mantra for 2020—and why it should be yours as well.
Why rest is our new top priority.
If 2019 was the year of getting out there, putting in the work, and achieving our goals, 2020 is the year of staying in, resting, and reflecting. Sounds easy, right? Not so much. For many of us, this can be even more difficult than grinding out hours of work, ticking things off our to-do lists, and turning our five-year plan into our accelerated three-year plan.
The truth is, many of us have gotten so accustomed to this always-on, go-go-go way of life, we've forgotten what it actually means to slow down. The idea of going to bed early or taking a day off might even dredge up uncomfortable feelings of panic, guilt, or shame.
If you can relate to this, you're not alone. It just means there's even more reason to make "rest and restore" a healthy new mantra. And thanks to innovative brands that are rethinking the ways we approach rest—from thoughtful, modern sleepwear that looks and feels calming (looking at you, Lunya) to eyewear that blocks out blue light—prioritizing restorative sleep isn't just easier than ever; it's actually pretty exciting!
How to prioritize rest, starting tonight.
You don't need anyone to tell you that the ultimate form of rest is sleep. Optimizing your nightly shut-eye is the perfect place to start prioritizing slowing down in the new year.
But...where to begin?
- Start by shutting down your devices early. Part ways with your phone, TV, and computer at least an hour before bed—a guideline backed up by sleep experts. If that sounds impossible, start with 30 minutes before bed, then work your way up. The blue light emitted by screens disrupts your melatonin production, which is the hormone that helps control your sleep-wake cycle. Avoiding blue light will signal to your brain that it's time to wind down, produce melatonin, and prepare for a good night's sleep.
- Optimize your sleep environment. This means making sure your space is nice and cool, quiet, and completely dark—the best conditions for quality sleep. Keep your bedroom cool during the daytime with blinds to keep out sunlight (unless you're a plant parent, of course). Diffusing calming essential oils like lavender into the air can help lull your body and mind to sleep more easily, too.
- Evaluate your sleepwear. Ask yourself, "Is what I'm wearing to bed helping or hurting my sleep quality?" If you're constantly waking up sweaty, delayering or adjusting the bottoms of your tapered sweatpants in bed, or throwing the covers off and on your body in the middle of the night, your PJs may be contributing to a not-so-great night's sleep. The good news? Sleepwear brand Lunya, created for and by women, has some next-level, made-for-bed pieces that will have you racing home to jump into your PJs and get your R&R on.
Lunya's Restore Pima collection is all about the innovative sleep-assisting fabric. Made using the brand's soft and breathable Pima cotton with the addition of Celliant® thermo-reactive minerals, the fabric actually works to absorb your body heat, convert it into infrared (IR) energy, and recycle it back to your body through your skin.
What does this mean, exactly? IR is a vasodilator, so it increases blood flow to tissue and muscles throughout the body, transporting more oxygen to your cells. The effect, shown by a number of studies on Celliant® fabric, speeds up muscle recovery and cell regeneration—it even improves sleep quality (backed by science, this proprietary mineral mix is, in fact, regulated by the FDA). So, what does it actually feel like? Waking up recharged, refreshed, and well rested. Lunya's sleepwear is all about breathability and comfort, so whether you run hot, cold, or restless, you'll find a top and bottom in the Restore Collection for you. Fair warning, though: You might not want to change out of them when you wake up.
The best accessories for your new "rest and restore" life.
Now, on to accessories. You may want to get a white noise machine to drown out any buzzing, whirring, or other background noises. A sleep journal is another great bedside accessory that, with practice, can help you understand what personally supports and hinders your sleep. Also, putting your thoughts down on paper can help you clear your head and stop racing thoughts from keeping you up at night.
If you have trouble getting to sleep, Lunya's Restore Sleep Mask can not only block light, but it helps muffle sound and has a wide elasticized band to guarantee comfort and prevent hair creases. It's made from the same proprietary mineral mix as the rest of Lunya's Restore line, which—thanks to its blood-flow-boosting properties—aids cell regeneration and increased oxygenation, aka helps you say goodbye to the appearance of fatigue and dark circles.
The best part about the Restore Collection's fabric technology? It's durable. In fact, it passed the one-year wash-and-try test with flying colors, which means it won't fade, shrink, pill, or disintegrate. You can throw them in the wash with any of your other clothes so you always have clean, cozy sleepwear—like Lunya's Restore Pocket Leggings, which have no inseam to avoid any chafing in your sensitive areas—waiting for you after a long day.
As we move further into 2020, don't forget that there's no shame in taking time for yourself to sleep, lounge, relax, and restore. Just as we invest in a nice pair of sneakers and a supportive sports bra for the gym, we should optimize our ability to rest this year as well.