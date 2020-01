"Rest & Restore" Is The Ultimate 2020 Mantra — Here's How To Get To It

Now, on to accessories. You may want to get a white noise machine to drown out any buzzing, whirring, or other background noises. A sleep journal is another great bedside accessory that, with practice, can help you understand what personally supports and hinders your sleep. Also, putting your thoughts down on paper can help you clear your head and stop racing thoughts from keeping you up at night.

If you have trouble getting to sleep, Lunya's Restore Sleep Mask can not only block light, but it helps muffle sound and has a wide elasticized band to guarantee comfort and prevent hair creases. It's made from the same proprietary mineral mix as the rest of Lunya's Restore line, which—thanks to its blood-flow-boosting properties—aids cell regeneration and increased oxygenation, aka helps you say goodbye to the appearance of fatigue and dark circles.

The best part about the Restore Collection's fabric technology? It's durable. In fact, it passed the one-year wash-and-try test with flying colors, which means it won't fade, shrink, pill, or disintegrate. You can throw them in the wash with any of your other clothes so you always have clean, cozy sleepwear—like Lunya's Restore Pocket Leggings, which have no inseam to avoid any chafing in your sensitive areas—waiting for you after a long day.

As we move further into 2020, don't forget that there's no shame in taking time for yourself to sleep, lounge, relax, and restore. Just as we invest in a nice pair of sneakers and a supportive sports bra for the gym, we should optimize our ability to rest this year as well.