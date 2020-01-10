"Rest & Restore" Is The Ultimate 2020 Mantra — Here's How To Get To It

If 2019 was the year of getting out there, putting in the work, and achieving our goals, 2020 is the year of staying in, resting, and reflecting. Sounds easy, right? Not so much. For many of us, this can be even more difficult than grinding out hours of work, ticking things off our to-do lists, and turning our five-year plan into our accelerated three-year plan.

The truth is, many of us have gotten so accustomed to this always-on, go-go-go way of life, we've forgotten what it actually means to slow down. The idea of going to bed early or taking a day off might even dredge up uncomfortable feelings of panic, guilt, or shame.

If you can relate to this, you're not alone. It just means there's even more reason to make "rest and restore" a healthy new mantra. And thanks to innovative brands that are rethinking the ways we approach rest—from thoughtful, modern sleepwear that looks and feels calming (looking at you, Lunya) to eyewear that blocks out blue light—prioritizing restorative sleep isn't just easier than ever; it's actually pretty exciting!