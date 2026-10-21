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This Simple Meditation Boosted Body Appreciation For 6 Weeks
You catch your reflection in a shop window or scroll past a photo on social media, and suddenly, you're picking yourself apart. The usual advice is to practice positive affirmations or learn to love what you see in the mirror.
But body image isn't just about appearance; it's also about how you treat yourself when you're feeling less than confident.
Researchers in Australia1 explored whether a free meditation program focused on self-compassion could help people build a healthier relationship with their bodies, without focusing on looks at all.
About the study
Self-compassion means treating yourself with the same kindness you'd offer a friend. Researchers wanted to know whether practicing it could improve body image, building on earlier research that largely focused on young women.
They recruited 227 adults ages 18 to 39, including men and non-binary participants. Half listened to guided meditations adapted from the Mindful Self-Compassion program daily for three weeks.
The other half continued without the meditation program and received access after the study ended, giving researchers a comparison group.
Everyone completed questionnaires at the start, after three weeks, and six weeks later to track changes in body appreciation, body dissatisfaction, self-compassion, and overall well-being.
Body appreciation improved for six weeks
After three weeks, the meditation group reported greater body appreciation, more self-compassion, and better overall well-being.
They also felt less dissatisfied with their bodies, and these improvements remained at the six-week follow-up. The comparison group showed little change.
Listening more often didn't necessarily mean better results. Participants meditated between one and seven days a week, but frequency wasn't linked to greater improvements.
Because the comparison group didn't receive another activity, researchers couldn't rule out the influence of having a new routine. There were also too few men and non-binary participants to determine whether results differed across genders.
Why being kinder to yourself may improve body image
The meditation program included three guided practices, none of which asked participants to compliment their appearance or convince themselves they looked good.
Instead, the exercises encouraged them to notice physical sensations, focus on their breathing, and respond to difficult thoughts with kindness.
The first practice was a body scan, which involves noticing physical sensations without judging them.
The second focused on breathing, while the third used loving-kindness meditation to help participants approach personal struggles and self-critical thoughts with warmth.
When researchers examined different aspects of self-compassion, greater self-kindness and mindfulness were associated with higher body appreciation.
Less self-judgment was the only aspect associated with lower body dissatisfaction.
You don't have to replace every negative thought with a positive affirmation.
Learning to respond to yourself less harshly may help you build a healthier relationship with your body.
How to practice self-compassion
Looking for a little help with your own body image? The meditations are available for free at selfcompassion.org.
Participants were encouraged to listen daily, but more frequent practice wasn't linked to greater benefits. Starting with a few sessions a week may be a manageable way to try it.
You can also borrow these techniques in everyday life:
- Pause before judging yourself: Notice a critical thought without immediately picking yourself apart or arguing with it.
- Talk to yourself like a friend: Consider what you'd say to someone you care about who's struggling with the same concern.
- Try loving-kindness meditation: Repeat phrases such as "May I be peaceful. May I be kind to myself. May I accept myself as I am."
One important caveat: The study excluded people with recent eating or anxiety disorders and those with a history of panic attacks, since focusing on bodily sensations can intensify anxiety for some people.
The takeaway
Your inner critic doesn't get the final say. Practicing self-compassion may help you appreciate your body more, accept it without judgement, and feel less dissatisfied with it, without forcing yourself to love every inch of your reflection.