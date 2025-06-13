Advertisement
One Risk Of White Wine You’ve Never Heard Of, Research Reveals
the long game
Is white wine as healthy as it’s made out to be?
Many people believe wine is the "healthier" choice thanks to its antioxidant content, but research suggests that when it comes to cancer risk, neither red nor white wine gets a pass1. And surprisingly, white wine may actually increase the risk of skin cancer, especially in women.
- Researchers from Brown University analyzed 42 studies with nearly 96,000 participants to compare the cancer risk of red vs. white wine.
- They found no evidence that red wine reduces cancer risk, despite its resveratrol content.
- White wine consumption was linked to a 22% higher risk of skin cancer (which included basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma)—but red wine was not.
- Women who drank white wine had a 26% higher overall cancer risk.
- Researchers suspect ethanol (alcohol) metabolism and DNA damage play a key role in this increased risk.
- Heavy drinking is already a known carcinogen: In 2020, alcohol consumption was responsible for 740,000 cancer cases worldwide. To learn more, check out this article: Does Alcohol Cause Cancer?
We’re certainly not here to tell you to avoid the occasional glass of wine, but it’s important to be informed. This study reinforces that alcohol, regardless of type, raises cancer risk.
----------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------
Numbers to know
40%
Sauna bathing four to seven times per week can enhance longevity by 40%2.
25%
Those who sauna 2-3 times a week were 25% less likely3 to die of a cardiovascular event.
9x
People who sauna at least 9 times per month were less than half as likely to develop dementia over a 20-year period than those who rarely used a sauna.
----------------------------------------------------------------
The science of dopamine, oxytocin, & serotonin
What if the secret to feeling motivated, connected, and calm wasn't more productivity hacks or a 10-step routine, but better brain chemistry?
On the mindbodygreen podcast, neuroscientist TJ Power, shows us how to work with our brain, not against it. In this episode, he unpacks the surprisingly simple (and surprisingly overlooked) ways to rebalance your brain chemistry. Here are the key takeaways:
- How to naturally support dopamine levels
- The importance of boredom
- Why we all need to hug more
- And exercise as an elixir for a happy & healthy brain
If feeling drained, deflated, or stuck in a cycle of scrolling and stress sounds familiar, this conversation is for you. Tune in and subscribe to get the latest episodes on Apple Podcasts, or watch the interview and subscribe to our channel on YouTube.