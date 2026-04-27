For example, asthmatic patients who were given a medication called a bronchoconstrictor, which narrows certain airways in the lungs, but who were told that the treatment they received was a bronchodilator (a medication that widens those airways) showed a widening of the airways. The opposite is also true: Patients with asthma showed a narrowing of the airways when the bronchodilator they were given was described to them as a bronchoconstrictor.