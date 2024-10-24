Nocebo effects are the result of neurobiological mechanisms and a cascade of molecules released in the brain. When a clinician communicates with a patient in ways that convey an expectation of negative outcomes, this can induce unwanted, undesirable, and/or unintended nocebo effects. Repeated associations between cues and negative experiences affect the neurobiology of nocebo in a way that makes the brain more susceptible to a modification of symptoms. While there are many factors that influence neurobiological processes that exist outside of an individual's control, understanding why and how these effects are generated can help to bring agency back to the individual to navigate nocebo effects.