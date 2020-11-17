If you've hopped on the natural deodorant bandwagon, you likely know this scenario well: You swipe on your stick, feeling fresh, only to notice your pits feeling a bit, uh, wet later on in the day. That’s because a deodorant is not the same as antiperspirant—deodorant masks the smell or helps neutralize the bacteria strains that produce the odor (hence, de and odorant), while an antiperspirant clogs your sweat ducts to prevent the sweat (thus, anti and perspirant). Traditional options typically include aluminum salts to plug said sweat ducts, which has quite the hot debate.

Which brings us to the conflicting scenario above: Natural deodorants are not antiperspirants—meaning, you may still sweat up a storm. Even if you don’t smell too ripe (sweat doesn’t actually smell; it’s the bacteria that releases pungent B.O.), many find those sweaty pits a bit unpleasant. It’s a gripe the natural deo space is trying to overcome, to little avail, which causes many to go crawling back to their traditional antiperspirants, head hung low and arms glued to their sides.

Well, research is on the tail (pits?) of a new aluminum-free antiperspirant—using none other than your own sweat glands.