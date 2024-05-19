Advertisement
I’m Shocked By The Before & After Photos For This Chemical-Free Hair Growth Treatment
When you start to notice hair thinning, experts recommend starting treatment right away—but not all hair growth products are created equal.
Rene Furterer’s Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum is made with natural ingredients that address the most common contributors to sudden thinning hair (e.g. stress, scalp inflammation, and skin imbalances) to promote fuller, healthier hair.
Women rave about how quickly this serum fills thinning areas, thickens their hair, and stops shedding in its tracks—and after one look at the before and after photos, I immediately added it to my cart.
What's great about this serum
It combats thinning at the root cause
A lot of hair products contain ingredients that simply make your hair look better–but that only helps for the short-term. This treatment is formulated to address the root causes of thinning, creating a balanced scalp and an optimal environment for new growth (and healthier-looking hair).
The ingredients
- Lotus mineral complex minimizes the effects of cellular stress on the skin and maintains the scalp's natural balance.
- Pfaffia extract (aka Brazilian ginseng) helps maximize the supply of nutrients delivered to your scalp for healthy-looking hair.
- Lemon essential oil stimulates circulation to revitalize the hair (and it's rich in vitamin C tohelp promote collagen production1).
- ATP is an essential energy source that stimulates hair follicles for new growth.
What's more, the formula doesn't contain parabens, silicones, or sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).
It smells great
With a subtle lemon aroma, this concentrated serum makes your hair smell fresh and clean like a professional salon treatment (and with results that last much longer).
It promotes growth & significantly reduces shedding
I gasped when I saw the before and after photos on the brand's website, initially thinking these could not be real. But one look at the reviews and I was quickly convinced that this miracle oil (as one woman dubbed it) lives up to its claims.
Here's what a few reviewers have to say:
- "This is amazing. The amount of new growth I have is phenomenal!"
- "I can now run my hands through my hair, and not one hair comes out. Very few hairs in the shower drain basket too. I live with a lot of life and work stress, and this product does the job."
- "Wow, this product is really amazing. It's a simple product, but it made my hair feel so much better... Never have I ever seen my hair this beautiful."
- "4 weeks in and my scalp is showing big difference. Love it!"
It's easy to use
When it comes to adding new products to my hair care routine, one necessity holds strong: it has to be easy to use (and this one fits the bill).
Aside from the results, what I love most about this treatment is that it's a leave-in serum—meaning there's no time spend sitting around waiting for it to work its magic before rinsing.
Simply snap off the top of the tiny container, squeeze the top, and apply the entire vial to your clean, damp scalp. Briefly massage your scalp to help the serum absorb, and then proceed with how you typically style your hair.
You get three month's worth of treatments
The brand suggests using the serum once per week for three months—and one order provides you with 12 vials. Some reviewers noted results after just a few treatments, but the best results come at the 90-day mark.
The takeaway
Picture yourself 90 days from now, with significantly less shedding and noticeably thicker, healthier hair. If you're anything like 100+ reviewers, this concentrated serum will get you there.
For even better results, pair it with the Triphasic Thickening Shampoo and Thickening Conditioner.
