People Are Raving About This 3-Step Regimen For Thicker, Healthier Hair
If you’ve searched high and low to find a remedy for dull, thinning hair, you’re not alone. Hair loss and shedding are way more common than you might think, and changes to texture and volume are inevitable as we age.
That’s why we should be giving aging hair the same level of care we give aging skin, and for the best results experts recommend starting treatment as soon as you notice changes (if not before!).
Not all hair growth products are worth the hype, but I’m shocked by the before and after photos for Rene Furterer’s three-phase scalp care line—and the natural ingredients are just as impressive.
Keep reading to learn why hundreds of women are raving about how these cult-favorite treatments restore volume and luster to dull, thinning strands.
What's in the scalp care line?
Step one: prep
Rene Furterer’s Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate is the ultimate scalp detox. The gentle formula is applied pre-shampoo to remove oil and buildup from the scalp to promote healthier, more voluminous hair.
- Orange essential oil soothes, invigorates, and purifies the scalp
- Lavender essential oil gently cleanses and promotes a balanced scalp
- Castor oil restores strength, softness, volume, and shine
Step two: cleanse
Many shampoos and conditioners promise softness and shine—but Rene Furterer’s Triphasic Thickening Shampoo and Texturizing Conditioner are specifically formulated to detox the scalp and encourage hair growth (while, yes, leaving the hair softer and shinier).
- Orange, lavender, and rosemary essential oils soothe, cleanse, and invigorate the scalp
- White ginseng extract stimulates the scalp and nourishes hair follicles
- Cimentrio complex nourishes and repairs the hair to add strength, softness, and shine—and prevent further damage
- Wheat micro-proteins promote thickness and reinforce strength
Rene Furterer
Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner
Step three: treat
Arguably the most enticing product in Rene Furterer’s lineup, the Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum addresses the most common contributors to sudden thinning hair to create a balanced scalp and an optimal environment for new growth.
- Lotus mineral complex helps maintain the scalp's natural balance
- Lemon essential oil helps promote collagen production1, stimulate circulation, and revitalize the hair
- ATP stimulates hair follicles for new growth
The brand suggests using the serum once per week for three months—and one order gives you a full supply for that duration.
What reviewers are saying
I was floored when I saw the before and after pictures for each of these products—and I immediately ran to the reviews to see if the hype was real. Turns out, this 3-phase treatment really does work.
- "I have some hair thinning due to perimenopausal hormone chaos, and this has been an excellent tool to restore a nice level of volume."
- "Four weeks in and my scalp is showing big difference. Love it!"
- "This stuff is amazing!! I’m shocked at how well it works. I’m completely addicted. I noticed after the first use an amazing transformation in my hair. It feels like it stimulates the scalp and then coats and repairs each strand after you’ve washed it out. My hair is noticeably thicker."
- ""My hair was falling out like crazy, and the hair I had left felt like straw! It's like my hair was dead, and it came back to life. Been using it for approximately three months."
- "This is amazing. The amount of new growth I have is phenomenal!"
Rene Furterer
Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate
Rene Furterer
Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum
The takeaway
If your hair isn’t as voluminous, soft, or shiny as it once was, take this as a sign to try a new regimen. This lineup from Rene Furterer makes dull, thinning strands soft, healthy, and full—and each product is amazing on its own, too!
