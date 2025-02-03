Advertisement
Kick Your Snack Game Up A Notch With This Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip
While there are plenty of amazing (and healthy) snack options, it can be easy to get sick of the same bites. Enter this spicy, nutrient-dense kale and brazil nut dip.
From Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, M.D., FACS, authors of the successful book The Dubrow Diet (which launched a diet trend of its own last year) comes this recipe. If you're wondering why the authors' names sound familiar, perhaps outside the world of diets, Heather is known for her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, and Terry is one of the featured plastic surgeons on the reality series Botched.
The couple previously released their sophomore diet guide, The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet, which combines the popular ketogenic diet rules with their original diet protocol. The book includes helpful recipes for inspiration, including this perfect snack recipe.
Whip this dip up and pair alongside some veggie sticks or slather it on a wrap for a flavorful punch. Whatever you do with it, we're sure it won't disappoint.
Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip
Serves 5
Ingredients
- 1 bunch Tuscan kale, stems and midribs removed
- ¾ cup keto-friendly bone broth
- 2 jalapeños, seeded
- 2 teaspoons minced shallot
- 1 cup brazil nuts, toasted
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro
- ½ cup avocado oil mayonnaise
- ¾ teaspoon La Baleine Kosher Sea Salt
Method
- In a medium saucepan, combine the kale and bone broth. Heat over medium-high heat, cover, and simmer until the kale is tender, about 4 minutes. Drain the kale and transfer it to a food processor.
- Add the jalapeños, shallot, nuts, cilantro, mayonnaise, and salt. Puree until smooth. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
