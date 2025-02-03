Skip to Content
Recipes

Kick Your Snack Game Up A Notch With This Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan
February 03, 2025
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Green dip, spicy kale and brazil nut
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While there are plenty of amazing (and healthy) snack options, it can be easy to get sick of the same bites. Enter this spicy, nutrient-dense kale and brazil nut dip.

From Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, M.D., FACS, authors of the successful book The Dubrow Diet (which launched a diet trend of its own last year) comes this recipe. If you're wondering why the authors' names sound familiar, perhaps outside the world of diets, Heather is known for her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, and Terry is one of the featured plastic surgeons on the reality series Botched.

The couple previously released their sophomore diet guide, The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet, which combines the popular ketogenic diet rules with their original diet protocol. The book includes helpful recipes for inspiration, including this perfect snack recipe.

Whip this dip up and pair alongside some veggie sticks or slather it on a wrap for a flavorful punch. Whatever you do with it, we're sure it won't disappoint.

Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip

Serves 5

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch Tuscan kale, stems and midribs removed
  • ¾ cup keto-friendly bone broth
  • 2 jalapeños, seeded
  • ﻿2 teaspoons minced shallot
  • 1 cup brazil nuts, toasted
  • ﻿¼ cup fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup avocado oil mayonnaise
  • ¾ teaspoon La Baleine Kosher Sea Salt

Method

  1. In a medium saucepan, combine the kale and bone broth. Heat over medium-high heat, cover, and simmer until the kale is tender, about 4 minutes. Drain the kale and transfer it to a food processor.
  2. Add the jalapeños, shallot, nuts, cilantro, mayonnaise, and salt. Puree until smooth. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Excerpted from the book The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet by Heather and Terry Dubrow. Copyright © 2020 by Heather and Terry Dubrow. From William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

More On This Topic

Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet (+ A 2-Day Meal Plan)
Functional Food

Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet (+ A 2-Day Meal Plan)

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

This Is How Experts Store Spinach So It Doesn't Spoil So Quickly
Food Trends

This Is How Experts Store Spinach So It Doesn't Spoil So Quickly

Abby Moore

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best
Functional Food

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best

Abby Moore

New To The Vegan Diet? Here's A Grocery List (& Inspo For Plant-Based Meals)
Functional Food

New To The Vegan Diet? Here's A Grocery List (& Inspo For Plant-Based Meals)

Sarah Regan

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)
Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)

Abby Moore

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying
Functional Food

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying

Alex Shea

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?
Functional Food

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?

Abby Moore

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?
Functional Food

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?

Abby Moore

