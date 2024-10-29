Advertisement
Looking For A Sweet (But Not Too Sweet) Treat? Try This Veggie-Packed Vegan Snack Cake
While you've definitely heard of carrot cake, you may not be as familiar with this squash-y counterpart: the zucchini cake. More like banana bread in texture, this vegan treat is just sweet enough to be a perfect pairing with a cup of coffee or tea without sending you into a complete sugar high.
Coconut sugar, made from the sap of the coconut palm tree, is lower on the glycemic index than traditional sugar. According to Victoria Albina, N.P., MPH, "Foods with a lower GI are more slowly absorbed, thereby reducing the health-damaging insulin spike," which is a good reason to consider making the swap.
The other buzzy ingredient in this recipe? Oat milk (which, by the way, you can make at home). This makes sense since the recipe comes from The Oat Milk Cookbook, which is currently available for pre-order.
When served cut in squares, this snack cake makes a perfect light, summery alternative to a brownie.
Zucchini Snack Cake
Makes 24 pieces
Ingredients
- ¾ cup oat milk
- ½ cup flaxseed meal
- 3 cups flour (whole-wheat or gluten-free)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup neutral oil
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup coconut sugar
- 2½ cups shredded zucchini
- 1 cup chocolate chips (optional)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray or lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
- In a large bowl, combine the oat milk and flaxseed meal. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
- Add the oil, vanilla, and brown sugar to the oat milk mixture. Thoroughly combine, then add the zucchini and mix.
- Stir the dry ingredients, one half at a time, into the zucchini mixture, and then mix in the chocolate chips, if you are using them.
- Spread the batter into the prepared baking pan. Bake the cake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
