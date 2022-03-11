Are You Using Self-Criticism To Protect Yourself? A Psychiatrist Explains

5 Unexpected Reasons People Are So Self-Critical, From A Psychiatrist
Many of us believe that we are too critical of ourselves—and we are not wrong, for the most part. Whether we berate ourselves over a less-than-perfect presentation, chide ourselves for saying "the wrong thing" at a friend's party, or tear ourselves down for making unhealthy choices for weeks on end, most of us are a little too self-critical.
To change the way we relate to ourselves, it helps to recognize why we criticize ourselves in the first place. Many of us don't realize that our self-criticism actually serves us in ways we are often unaware of. If we can understand what we're getting from our self-criticism, we can start to think about how we can have those needs met in healthier ways.
When we criticize ourselves, we don't just tear ourselves down; we trigger the fears we have about ourselves to create the desired outcome. Moreover, blaming ourselves allows us to narrow our attention, which shelters us from positive and negative possibilities. In this way, self-criticism breeds narrow-mindedness and serves to protect us by providing:
1. Drive
Self-criticism can motivate us to reach our goals and achieve the things we want for ourselves. When we procrastinate, feel like we've failed, or believe we've let ourselves down, self-criticism is a stopgap that kicks in when the alternative is to give up. While it's a rough ride with many downsides, self-criticism can sometimes come from a place of self-care—even if, in part, it is motivated by avoiding deeper feelings of shame and inadequacy.
2. Comfort
Many people take comfort in self-criticism because it is familiar to them. The self-critical voice is a constant companion that seems to have our best interests at heart. We often internalize this voice from early caregivers who may also have harbored feelings of inadequacy and isolation. But while self-criticism makes us miserable, it also allows us to feel reunited with our own feelings of suffering. As odd as it sounds, it offers us self-companionship in the face of suffering, even though self-critique can precipitate that very same distress.
3. Hope
Even though self-criticism makes us focus on the negative and coerces us to trash-talk ourselves, it secretly wishes for our success. Just like a well-meaning relative who tries to be supportive but comes across as mean-spirited, our self-criticism communicates that we haven't given up, even though we aren't happy with where we are. In this way, self-criticism offers us a tough-love approach that we may crave. Unfortunately, however, the persistently corrosive effect of unopposed self-criticism can ultimately take a toll, which can also lead to giving up.
4. A safeguard from intimacy
It sounds like a stretch to call this a benefit, but many of the so-called upsides of self-criticism are, in fact, dysfunctional. Hostility serves as a protective shield for those afraid of intimacy with others and ourselves. When we are self-critical, the inner hatred and dissatisfaction "leak out" into interactions with others, undermining empathy and souring blossoming relationships. And at the heart of self-criticism are deep-seated feelings from early in life, making us feel inadequate, undeserving, or even unlovable.
While we may long for closeness and connection—and hate the pain of isolation—we are often held back by our fears that others will hurt or disappoint us. Therefore, we use self-criticism to protect ourselves from the risk of vulnerability and the pain that can come with it. By succumbing to our negative thoughts, we avoid taking risks. Unfortunately, in retrospect, we discover that the cost of not taking risks is far greater than embracing the intimacy we desire.
5. Self-discovery
The recurring experience of negative self-talk and the feeling of being overwhelmed with hostile emotional states may instigate a process of constructive self-discovery. This happens as we reflect on and recognize repetitive negative inner emotions and self-talk. When we take note of this repetition, we may realize that negativity protects us from deeper fears. For example, perhaps we fear success, vulnerability, or discovering the reasons behind our inability to pursue our dreams and desires. But rather than cling to our self-criticism as a means for growth, we can approach self-criticism to discover what we need from ourselves and seek a new way to self-relate.
Shifting our self-talk.
To overcome the adverse effects of self-criticism, we must understand what benefits we receive from our negative self-talk. If we are overly reliant on the protection we receive from our negative inner dialogue, we will never be able to calm our inner critic and embrace more compassionate self-talk.
Self-compassion balances out self-criticism but requires us to invest a lot of time and patience in ourselves. At first, it's tough to trust that self-compassion will make a difference because our self-criticism labels it as "weak" rather than a strength to cultivate (in fact, research shows that many people avoid compassion because they equate it with vulnerability). However, if we are persistent in our commitment to become kinder to ourselves, we will alleviate suffering in the long run.
Furthermore, our efforts to counterbalance our self-critical thoughts with encouraging ones will allow us to achieve the positive things we think we obtain from negative self-talk and foster healthier relationships with ourselves and others. In this way, our self-compassion tears down the protective barriers erected by self-criticism and provides us with the means to receive the things we want the most. Surely, this is reason enough to analyze our inner dialogue and challenge the negativity that can dominate our thoughts.