We Tested Dozens Of Products In September & Our Readers Shopped These The Most
Our editors are constantly testing the latest products, but we only share those that we truly love. One of my favorite things to do at the end of each month is to see which recommendations our readers have been shopping for the most—because when I find a product I can't live without, I immediately want other people to experience it.
Curious about what fellow wellness enthusiasts are loving as of late? Keep scrolling to find the top five most-shopped items on our site in September.
Disclaimer: A few of these products are known for sellouts and long waitlists, so you’ll want to grab them while you can.
Our readers’ favorite products in September:
Understandably so, people flock to the Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator. I first found out about this best-selling device when it was recommended by certified sex therapist Kate Balestrieri, PsyD, CSAT-S, as one of the best sex toys for couples. Balestrieri says when it comes to long-distance sex toys, Nora and Max 2 "really take the cake."
Even those who say they've never enjoyed rabbit vibrators love this device. One writes, "I've had rabbit vibes before and really wasn't impressed with them. They didn't seem to fit with my personal anatomy well. O.M.G. until I met Nora. This vibe is so damn strong it had me screaming in seconds—and I'm not very vocal typically!"
The resounding theme amongst all Nora users? If this were to break, they'd repurchase it in a heartbeat.
Words cannot express how happy I am that the shower filter craze is spreading. Over the past year, the Canopy Filtered Showerhead transformed my hair and skin, making redness, tight skin, and breakouts a distant memory (a sentence I thought I’d never say).
ICYMI: 85% of the country has hard water and nearly half of U.S. tap water has "forever chemicals" (PFAS) in it1—and the contaminants found in unclean or hard water can decrease hair strength, increase shedding2, and disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation3.
The Canopy removes these contaminants without sacrificing your water pressure. Plus, the chic design elevates the bathroom vibe and the entire shower experience.
I own a ridiculous amount of sneakers, but If I could only wear one pair of shoes for the rest of my life it would be the KLAW walking shoes.
The cloud-like sneakers were designed by New York podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM, and they have the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of approval, denoting that they’re beneficial to your foot health.
Not only do they keep my feet comfortable and supported during 12,000 to 15,000 steps per day, but the chunky design is a magnet for compliments. Which, by the way, is probably why they’re constantly selling out.
Red light has been shown to reduce acne lesions4 and improve skin complexion5, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density, among other benefits—and the Bon Charge Red Light Mask stands out in a sea of options.
It has an impressive 240 LED bulbs, with a higher irradiance than many others we’ve tested. The mask also has an EMF-free design, and it’s made from medical-grade silicone that feels soft against your skin.
Within a few days of testing the Bon Charge mask, our deputy commerce editor said her skin “glowed from within." Her redness faded, and her entire complexion brightened.
It’s the ultimate skin longevity tool—and you can get 15% off with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Speaking of skin care that just works, this Radiance Day Cream from Three Ships first caught my attention because of its 1,000+ reviews from women of all ages who swore it turned back the clock on their skin.
I’ve now been using the cream for one full month, and I’m genuinely shocked by how much fresher, plumper, and younger my skin already looks. It features squalane, a deeply moisturizing plant-derived oil that works wonders on aging skin.
The formula is affordable ($37 for a sizable tub!) and lasts for a long time, even with daily use. Every time I get a compliment on my glowy skin, it’s easy to sing this product’s praises.
The takeaway
Some people gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great I want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (I'm looking at you, KLAW).
