This New Launch Is Better Than Any Massage Gun & We Have An Exclusive Discount
Massage guns became the must-have recovery tool in the early 2010s, but we haven’t seen much innovation since. While countless brands have attempted to reinvent these percussive tools, there’s only so much you can change about the design. That's why Rally decided to rethink the design entirely.
Instead of percussive massage, this new launch uses an orbital motion—a lightweight, circular movement that mimics a car buffer. It still delivers the same perks as traditional massage: improved circulation, reduced inflammation and less delayed-onset muscle soreness. But unlike a percussive massager, it’s gentler on your body, allowing you to use the tool for longer sessions.
With its lightweight design and surprisingly quiet motor, this editor-approved pick makes a smart addition to any pre- or post-workout routine. And right now, you can score $75 off with our exclusive code RALLYMBG75.
What's an orbital massager?
Unlike traditional percussive guns that pound directly into your muscles, the Rally uses an orbital massage motion. This means the head moves in small circles rather than straight jabs, creating a more soothing yet effective motion that mimics the hands of a massage therapist.
This motion goes deep enough to release tight muscles and fascia without the harsh, bone-rattling sensation that often leaves users sore after percussive tools. With three speed settings ranging from 1,600 to 3,200 RPM, the Rally adapts to everything from gentle post-yoga recovery to serious deep-tissue work.
Each device also includes three attachments: the Flat, with a smooth surface and medium firmness; the Peak, with a central tip for targeted deep-tissue massage; and the Echo, with concentric ridges that create a fluid ripple effect similar to lymphatic massage.
My honest thoughts on Rally
The Rally has been a staple in my pre- and post-workout routine for the past few months. Before exercise, it helps warm up my muscles to minimize the risk of injury. Afterward, when soreness starts to set in, it’s an easy way to boost blood flow and reduce inflammation.
Here's what I love about the design:
- It improved my recovery time: I've used it after hot yoga, boxing, Pilates, and even running (we're trying to make it a new hobby). When my soreness normally peaks at 48 hours, I've now noticed way less inflammation.
- It's actually pleasant to use: Like many, I figured massages were a no-pain, no-gain type of experience. Rally proved me wrong. With Rally, you have complete control over how much pressure goes into each treatment. This allows you to find the right level of intensity, while still getting the benefits you need.
- It's sleek and easy to sore: I actually keep the Rally displayed on the bookshelf in my office. It looks like sleek décor.
Want to learn more?
What other testers say:
Rally only launched a few months ago, but so many users are already singing its praises.
- "Before this, I owned several other massage tools and guns. After getting frustrated with their stall force problems and having a knot in my upper leg that persisted through any treatment, even professional massages, I decided to try rally. It works like a charm for very deep knots. It's effective for post-workout but also useful for anytime tightness or clinching issues." — Edward F.
- "I’ve tried plenty of tools, including the major massage gun brands. I’ve always felt they’re not for me, even though I wanted them to work, and they look useful. I think the guns too easily compound recovery challenges by tearing muscle fiber or causing surface-level bruising. A lot of other products, like vibrating roller balls, are just very weak on any dense red muscle. Rally is a life-changer compared to that. It never leaves you sore or irritated afterward." — Randall T.
- "I geek out on longevity and healthy habits. My goal is to keep moving as much as I can, for as long as I can. That's why I purchased a Rally.... I use the Rally to signal to my body that the day is done and recovery starts now. The Rally is amazing for exercise soreness, but I'll use it before bed even when not sore, mostly on my back and shoulders. The warming effect and feel is great, strong but not rough, and I’ve noticed I sleep better when I spend a few minutes with it before getting into bed." — Kat D.
The takeaway
Recovery tools are only worthwhile if you actually use them—and the Rally Orbital Massager strikes the right balance of comfort and effectiveness. Its orbital motion delivers deep relief without the harsh punch of standard massage guns, making it easy to reach for every day. With $75 off using code MBGRALLY75, now is the perfect time to upgrade your recovery routine with a tool that works as hard as you do.