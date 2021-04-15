At this point, we're pretty familiar with our bitter greens—but there's a whole other chunk of colorful leafy veggies we should be thinking about adding to our tables. Meet: Leafy red and purple vegetables, which are just as tasty in a salad (like this one!) and can add beautiful new hues to the table.

Radicchio is one such leafy red veggie that comes from the same family as endive, and though it looks a bit like cabbage, it has a more peppery and bitter flavor. It's also generally in season during early spring, so you're more likely to find it over the next few weeks than in the peak of summer. Rich in vitamin K (170% of DV), it's also a good source of zinc, copper, and antioxidants. Meanwhile, the orange in this salad offers vitamin C, potassium and calcium.

Other than that, it's pretty simple: a homemade dressing using leftover citrus juice, plus some pieces of watercress to accent the natural pepperiness of the radicchio.

"Simple and colorful, this salad will brighten up any spread that needs a little sunshine," writes Food Network’s Jeff Mauro in his new cookbook Come On Over. Inspired by memories of growing up in a busy home that always had visitors, the recipes—this salad included—are designed to share.