This Radicchio Citrus Salad Is Bursting With Vitamins & Minerals

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Ken Goodman

April 15, 2021 — 13:03 PM

At this point, we're pretty familiar with our bitter greens—but there's a whole other chunk of colorful leafy veggies we should be thinking about adding to our tables. Meet: Leafy red and purple vegetables, which are just as tasty in a salad (like this one!) and can add beautiful new hues to the table.

Radicchio is one such leafy red veggie that comes from the same family as endive, and though it looks a bit like cabbage, it has a more peppery and bitter flavor. It's also generally in season during early spring, so you're more likely to find it over the next few weeks than in the peak of summer. Rich in vitamin K (170% of DV), it's also a good source of zinc, copper, and antioxidants. Meanwhile, the orange in this salad offers vitamin C, potassium and calcium.

Other than that, it's pretty simple: a homemade dressing using leftover citrus juice, plus some pieces of watercress to accent the natural pepperiness of the radicchio.

"Simple and colorful, this salad will brighten up any spread that needs a little sunshine," writes Food Network’s Jeff Mauro in his new cookbook Come On Over. Inspired by memories of growing up in a busy home that always had visitors, the recipes—this salad included—are designed to share.

Radiculous Radicchio Citrus Salad

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 navel oranges, zested and supreme (see below), juice reserved
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 small shallot, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 radicchio heads, torn into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 bunches of watercress, washed, dried, and torn into bite- size pieces

Method

  1. Whisk the zest, reserved orange juice, vinegar, mustard, and shallot in a medium bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  2. Place the radicchio and watercress in a large bowl. Add the dressing to taste and toss. Top with the orange segments and serve. Take a bite and experience the cute interplay of sweet, bitter, tangy, and fruity. It’s fun time, and you’ll be glad you took this journey.

How to supreme oranges (or any citrus fruit)

  1. Slice off a little of the top and bottom of the fruit to create a stable surface.
  2. Using a sharp knife, trim away the skin and pith, following the natural curvature of the fruit. The goal is to expose the fruit while cutting away as little of it as possible.
  3. Using a paring knife, cut out the segments of fruit. Do this over a bowl to catch any juice. Hold the fruit with a towel in your hand and for each segment, slice along both sides of the natural membrane until the segment drops into the bowl beneath.
  4. Reserve the juice in the bowl for use in your vinaigrette!
From Come on Over by Jeff Mauro. Copyright © 2021 by Jeff Mauro. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

