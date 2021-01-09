“A trick that I learned recently is actually to brush them down, so that you can see the shape of your brow as you’re filling it in,” she says as she guides the wisps with a spoolie. Once the hairs are pointing downwards—just kissing the bottom of her brow bone—she uses a brow pencil in soft, upward strokes inside the outline of her bone structure.

It’s a trick that may feel odd in the moment (brow experts typically recommend brushing upward to reveal any sparser areas), but when you think about it, it makes total sense: See, by brushing the hairs out of the way, you can clearly identify where your brow bone sits—and, more importantly, where it ends. That way, you’ll stay inside the outline of your natural eyebrow shape (be it round, upward, straight, or another shape listed here) and won’t risk extending too far up the forehead.

We should note: This trick only works when you’re filling in the brows with makeup, not during the actual brow grooming process. When trimming or tweezing your arches, you don’t want to brush them down before nipping the hairs. “There's a chance you can give yourself holes or gaps,” brow expert Joey Healy tells mbg about how to trim eyebrows, which only means more legwork on the makeup front.