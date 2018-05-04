Three Blood-Sugar-Balancing Snacks That Take 3 Minutes (Or Less!) To Make

Come 3 p.m. at mbg's office, half the staff heads to the kitchen to whip up an almond butter/apple combo, a classic snack. This version elevates the staple by slicing the apple into rings, making them the perfect medium for a slather of almond butter. While the nut butter already adds vitamin E and tons of blood-sugar-balancing fat and protein, the cinnamon helps the situation even further by balancing the metabolism and stabilizing insulin levels (plus, it had a dessert-like flavor that tricks your tongue into thinking you're getting an even sweeter treat). Just be sure to use an almond butter that has just one ingredient—almonds—like Maranatha Organic Raw Almond Butter (we love the crunchy one, which adds a dose of super-satisfying texture).

