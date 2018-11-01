Too Much Candy? This Apple Cider Vinegar Drink Will Stabilize Your Blood Sugar, Stat

I'm a self-professed sugar addict. At work, my desk is the one co-workers rely on for healthy-ish versions of chocolate bars, brownies, and more—my husband teases that I tested the healthy desserts for my upcoming cookbook 10 times more than the rest of the recipes. "You're still testing them," he tells me, "and you've already turned everything in." Hey, I wanted them to be perfect—and I can't help it if fun-size healthy Snickers bars are addictive.

That said, I know how sugar makes me feel (anxious, inflamed), so I try to limit it to reasonable amounts—and when I just don't have the willpower (we're all works in progress), I make sure I'm armed with this drink, which helps me feel almost instantly better.

There are a few secrets to my favorite anti-sugar elixir, the first being wellness darling apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar helps balance blood sugar by blocking the absorption of starch in the body; it also contains pectin, which aids in digestion and has been found in a number of studies to help with weight loss.

Here, I use it in combination with cinnamon, another blood sugar balancer that also makes the whole drink taste like apple cider. Finally, I add in chia seeds—yes, chia seeds. A chia fresca is a famous, ancient Mexican drink, where the Tarahumara Indians have been using it for thousands of years to increase energy and hydration. The little seeds are packed with digestion-aiding fiber (they're renowned M.D. Terry Wahls' favorite constipation-reliever) and blood-sugar-balancing healthy fat. They also make the drink, in my opinion, way more fun to drink—think of it as a more natural, health-supportive version of boba tea.

I whip up a batch whenever I'm coming off the back of an overindulgence, which, of course, exist in abundance during the holiday season.