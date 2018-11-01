mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

Too Much Candy? This Apple Cider Vinegar Drink Will Stabilize Your Blood Sugar, Stat

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Image by Dobránska Renáta / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 1, 2018

I'm a self-professed sugar addict. At work, my desk is the one co-workers rely on for healthy-ish versions of chocolate bars, brownies, and more—my husband teases that I tested the healthy desserts for my upcoming cookbook 10 times more than the rest of the recipes. "You're still testing them," he tells me, "and you've already turned everything in." Hey, I wanted them to be perfect—and I can't help it if fun-size healthy Snickers bars are addictive.

That said, I know how sugar makes me feel (anxious, inflamed), so I try to limit it to reasonable amounts—and when I just don't have the willpower (we're all works in progress), I make sure I'm armed with this drink, which helps me feel almost instantly better.

There are a few secrets to my favorite anti-sugar elixir, the first being wellness darling apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar helps balance blood sugar by blocking the absorption of starch in the body; it also contains pectin, which aids in digestion and has been found in a number of studies to help with weight loss.

Here, I use it in combination with cinnamon, another blood sugar balancer that also makes the whole drink taste like apple cider. Finally, I add in chia seeds—yes, chia seeds. A chia fresca is a famous, ancient Mexican drink, where the Tarahumara Indians have been using it for thousands of years to increase energy and hydration. The little seeds are packed with digestion-aiding fiber (they're renowned M.D. Terry Wahls' favorite constipation-reliever) and blood-sugar-balancing healthy fat. They also make the drink, in my opinion, way more fun to drink—think of it as a more natural, health-supportive version of boba tea.

I whip up a batch whenever I'm coming off the back of an overindulgence, which, of course, exist in abundance during the holiday season.

Cinnamon-y Apple Cider Chia Fresca

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (with the mother)
  • 1½ cups cold water
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
  • Honey to taste
  • 2 teaspoons of whole chia seeds

Method

  1. Stir together apple cider vinegar, water, cinnamon, sea salt, and honey to taste until well-combined. Stir in the chia seeds and let sit for 10 minutes before drinking, stirring regularly as you consume.
  2. Stir in the chia seeds and let sit for 10 minutes before drinking, stirring regularly as you consume.

You can make a big batch of this ahead of time and store in the fridge for up to a week—just shake or stir well before consuming.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/quick-easy-blood-sugar-balancing-apple-cider-vinegar-drink

Your article and new folder have been saved!