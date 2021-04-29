Take a good look at what you get in your mailbox. Unsubscribe from anything you regularly get sent but don't use or read, including catalogs and information circulars. You can often do this online or with a simple phone call. Our experience suggests this is a very satisfying activity.

This excerpt was co-written by Heather Reisman.

Adapted from an excerpt of Imagine It! A Handbook for a Healthier Planet by Laurie David and Heather Reisman (2021), with permission from the publisher.