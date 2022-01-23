 Skip to content

This Is A Top Colorist's No. 1 Tip To Keep Gray Hair Shiny & Bright 

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

January 23, 2022 — 13:43 PM

Transitioning to gray is a process: Whether you blend the new color with highlights or opt for a fresh haircut to add some dimension, how you choose to embrace the silver hue is entirely up to you. Then once you’ve gone fairly gray, specialists do have a number of recommendations to care for the new pigment and texture. For instance, if you find your grays lacking luster, influential hairstylist Christin Brown, a curl and silvering expert, shares an expert tip to brighten the strands back to an icy platinum: Grab a purple shampoo. 

How purple shampoo can brighten silver strands. 

​​Anyone with unwanted yellow undertones can use a purple shampoo—and just like blondes and platinums, those with silver strands can commonly experience yellowing. "Gray hair grabs what's in the atmosphere, so it can turn yellow very quickly,” notes Brown on an episode of Clean Beauty School, as you lose protective layers on the strands once the follicles produce less melanin and sebum.  

So just as someone who lightens their hair might reach for a violet shampoo to color-correct brassy, yellow undertones, you can use the same trick to enhance your bright, gorgeous grays. “It really gives it that luminescent vibe—it feels so uplifting," Brown adds, noting she's been using the Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo. (But you can browse all of our favorite options here, if you’re curious.)

If you’re new to the purple shampoo game, know that you can’t expect to use it like your traditional cleanser; for example, you need to let the product marinate on your strands a bit longer than normal. Feel free to follow our detailed guide here

As for how often to use it? Sorry to say, there’s no specific schedule to follow. Everyone’s hair is different, but we recommend using it once every week or two, then building it up from there until you find your own cadence. Just know that it is possible to overdo it—especially if you have high porosity hair—which results in a (temporary!) purple tinge. “When you start using purple shampoos, you'll know when it's too much very quickly,” adds Brown. But don’t fret too much if you’ve tinted your hair lilac—Brown says after two or so washes all the extra pigment should fade, and you’ll be left with a beautifully cool hue.

The takeaway. 

Yes, gray hair can turn brassy and dull—but a purple shampoo can easily brighten up the silver strands. If you’re looking for ways to enhance your platinum locks, Brown would consider this one of her top tips. 

