I have three children ages 5 and under. I’ll let you peer into an average night. My infant has one of those erupting poops in her diaper that gets all over my dress. As I am undressing to change into clean clothes, my 2 year old asks me “why do your boobs look like that?” In my head I am thinking: Oh, nipples that resemble pancetta are not familiar to you!? Simultaneously, my 5-year-old is practicing her opera singing while asking me for the 4th snack of the hour. My eyes start to widen, and I want to do what the shit did to the diaper: explode!