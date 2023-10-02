Lia Avellino, LCSW, CEO of Spoke Circles, is trained as a relational and somatic psychotherapist and supports individuals and groups in being real and vulnerable. She believes that deep and intentional connection is the balm for healing and that we all have what we need within us to find our way. To this end, Lia has committed her professional life to bringing the science and ethos of therapy out of the clinical realm and into community spaces. In her role as the Advisor of Head and Heart at THE WELL, relationship columnist for Well Good, and facilitator & media commentator, she uses experiential learning frameworks to empower people to work through issues that are meaningful to them.

She graduated with distinction from Columbia University and has received awards for innovative research and excellence in the provision of therapeutic care to underserved populations, while managing a national component of President Obama’s initiative to reduce teen pregnancy across the nation. Her writing and commentary has been featured in GLAMOUR magazine, The American Journal of Sexuality Education, Best Life, ABC’s The Tamron Hall Show, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, CNBCs MakeIt, Motherly, and more. Lia lives with her husband and 3 children in Brooklyn, NY.