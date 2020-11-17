According to Tsabary, happiness comes from external experiences. “Happiness could come from your Bentley or your cute wife,” she notes. “And therefore, when your Bentley breaks down or your wife leaves you, you're like, ‘I'm not happy anymore.’”

Joy, on the other hand, stems from within: “Joy comes from only living in the moment,” she says. You don’t need any objects or experiences to embrace the present moment, which makes joy a much more powerful force.

That’s why, according to Tsabary, happiness is a temporary experience, whereas joy is permanent: “Happiness is transient, because anything obtained from the external world is ephemeral. But joy is between you and your connection to your authentic present moment. That is as permanent as anything can be.”