We are now beginning to understand some of the mechanisms—psychological and biological—that give rise to nocebo effects. Studies in both laboratory and clinical settings, some of which are described in other chapters, document the important role of information and expectations in generating nocebo effects. For example, asthmatic patients who were given a medication called a bronchoconstrictor, which narrows certain airways in the lungs, but who were told that the treatment they received was a bronchodilator (a medication that widens those airways) showed a widening of the airways. The opposite is also true: patients with asthma showed a narrowing of the airways when the bronchodilator they were given was described to them as a bronchoconstrictor.