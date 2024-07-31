Advertisement
Is Prose Custom Hair Care Worth The Hype? Here's My Review
The hair care products my friends love often don't work for me (and vice versa). The detangling spray I swear by, my best friend despises. Why? Because we have different hair types—and that changes everything. We have different wants, needs, and complaints when it comes to hair products.
My hair requires hydration without oiliness, styling products with hold but no weight, and frizz control without a heavy feel. With a long list of wants, you can imagine why I was so excited to test the Prose's Custom Haircare.
Prose creates custom products—including shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair masks, and even dry shampoo—formulated specifically for your hair type and long-term goals. And yes, you can even customize the scent!
I first tried Prose in 2020 (and I loved it enough to stick with the brand for two years). Eventually, my job required me to test out other products—but I kept an eye on Prose as they released new innovations, like dry shampoo and hair oil.
Now, I'm giving them another shot. Here’s why Prose is officially back in my routine, along with a full review of their products, pricing, and effectiveness after one month.
My review of the Prose Custom Hair Care products
I won’t bury the lead: I'm a big fan of Prose, and their products have only improved since I last tried the brand. The custom formulas I’ve tested feel as luxurious as high-end $60 bottles but at half the price.
When creating my box this time around, I aimed to simplify my routine but included some "extras" like the pre-shampoo hair mask and styling gel. I skipped other products to see what a streamlined routine could do (and I’m glad I did).
Below, a quick review of the items I tested and my thoughts on their necessity—because not everyone wants a lengthy routine.
- Shampoo: The shampoo lathers up nicely, and keeps my hair clean, but doesn’t leave it feeling dry. Big fan.
- Conditioner: The conditioner was similarly impressive. The formula spreads easily and keeps my strands soft and nourished without weighing down my waves. Definitely worth it.
- Pre-shampoo hair mask: All the nourishment you need for those R&R hair care days, without a typical hair mask residue. Completing a hair mask before you shampoo is a game-changer for my thick and wavy hair.
- Styling gel: I liked this styling gel, but it didn’t stand out to me as something you have to customize. That being said, at $30, it was cheaper than the styling gel I was using previously and performed the same—so it could save you money.
- Hair towel: Honorable mention to the not-pictured microfiber hair towel that came in my box. I’m simply in love with it. This one is larger than most hair towels, so it can hold my thick, long locks without pulling on my hairline. I noticed immediately how quickly my dried with this tool on hand. It's well worth the $35.
How much does Prose cost?
My box cost $181 without shipping (because with Prose, shipping is always free).
I personally found the price to be extremely fair, especially when you factor in how many products were in the box—and how long they last.
As someone who washes their hair twice per week, I only need to order my shampoo and conditioner every other month, while the pre-shampoo mask and styling gel would only be every other year.
What my hair looks like on Prose
Compared to the routine I was following previously, my Prose routine is actually very minimal. I’ve abandoned my leave-in conditioner and styling mousse, and I barely use the hair gel provided. Why? Because my hair doesn’t need it anymore.
The texture and shape of my waves are better than before, with more distinct curves and less frizz (even in the humid summer weather). My hair is adequately hydrated from the conditioner, so I don’t need to add more cream after I get out of the shower.
Overall, my hair holds its shape with much less work—a win in my book.
Major bonus: It’s travel-friendly
Now, what makes these products “custom” anyway
So now that you know that Prose is wavy-hair approved, let’s talk about the science: How does Prose craft custom hair care?
First, the brand requires new customers to take a quiz. You’ll answer questions about where you live, lifestyle habits, how you style your hair, your main goals, and complaints with your strands, and so on.
By the end of the quiz, you’ll have some insight into what situation your hair is in. Below, you can see mine:
As you can tell, my hair needs the most support with sebum (my scalp runs oily), stressors (I live in New York City, pollution is everywhere!), and dryness (especially on my ends). Using these results, Prose suggests the products I should use in my routine and those I can skip.
In each bottle, the brand opts for ingredients that align most with my hair goals and concerns.
I love that Prose is transparent about its formulas. The company tells you exactly what it's formulating for you, and the role each ingredient plays in your hair health.
You can also change how often your Prose ships to you. If you wash your hair everyday, a monthly send of shampoo and conditioner is probably warranted. However, you can also delay shipping if you use less than you thought of one product (or receive your order sooner if you’re running low).
Finally, you get to choose your hair care scent from their menu of curated fragrances. I chose Botanica, which is a blend of eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender—and yes, it smells like a spa.
From a top view, your Prose box is custom because:
- You choose which products to include and which ones to leave out
- The ingredients are optimized to fit your unique needs
- You choose when it ships
- You choose how it smells
Prose takes the guesswork out of hair care, and that saves you so much time, money, and frustration along the way.
Where to start
So here we are, at the end of my review. You know my experience, how the process works, and why I’m a huge fan—but where do you start? Below, I’ve outlined what I think should be your next step:
- Take the quiz—it’s quick, easy, and even kind of fun.
- Order the basic products—Start with shampoo, conditioner, and one or two additional items if you can swing it. You can always add more later, but with how potent and high-performance these products are, I find less is more.
- Give your hair time to adjust: Use your bottles to the very end before making a decision on resubscribing. Your hair can take a while to adjust to new products, so be patient.
- Mix & match your routine: While Prose makes the recommendations, you’re in the driver’s seat. I recommend testing their array of custom products, including additions like leave-in conditioner and styling products. You never know what might become your next favorite, or what you can leave out of your next order.
- Enjoy your hassle-free, high-performance routine: It’s worth it.
The takeaway
I’ve gone through countless bottles of Prose Custom Hair Care over the years, and I’m here to tell you it’s worth the buy. Not only are the products customized to fit your unique needs, but the formulas are potent and high-performance, especially for their price.
In my experience, Prose made hair care easier and streamlined my routine. So for those who don’t want to test endless products to find their perfect match, let’s just say, it’s time to thank the Prose quiz and get started on your journey.
