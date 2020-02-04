An 11-Pose Prenatal Yoga Sequence For A Blissful Birth

Breathe all the way into your belly and as you exhale, straighten your front leg, keeping your arms extended (drop them by your side if you need a break). To switch sides, turn your front toes in and your back toes out, so you are reversing the position of the feet. Repeat with the left leg forward this time. To finish the pose, exhale and straighten your front leg. Step your back foot up to meet with the front with your hands on your hips.