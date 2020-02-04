An 11-Pose Prenatal Yoga Sequence For A Blissful Birth

There are so many benefits to practicing yoga as an expectant and new mama — from improved circulation and firming of the skin, to strengthening of the muscles and connective tissue, to stimulating lymphatic flow.

As a doula and a prenatal yoga teacher, I recommend a regular practice of three days per week. Yoga is not just about asanas; it’s about softening, a dance of effort and surrender, and deep listening to your body. We are holding the intention for a healthy, vibrant pregnancy.

In labor, yoga can help connect you with your breath, move the labor along with more ease and awareness, teach you to be more in tune with your body, and help you harness the power of your voice. We often chant in prenatal classes as an opportunity to become familiar with your inner “Om.”

Try this Mama Glow Yoga prenatal sequence to lead you to a smooth and blissful birth: