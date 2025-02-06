"I like to destigmatize ingredients for people because the vast majority of things that people are already using in their beauty routine, whether it's makeup or skin care, are generally OK to use. It's already a hard time, where people feel a lot of pressure to be perfect, and this is an area where we can ease a bit of that burden," she says. "The list of ingredients you really shouldn't use isn't that long." The main ones on that list? Retinol, hydroquinone, and minoxidil.