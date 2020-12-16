Chatting with celebrity makeup artist, AJ Crimson, is like taking a swan dive into a chasm of beauty tips. With a lion’s share of industry secrets and game-changing tricks (remember this lip-gloss-as-highlighter hack?), he’ll have you elevating your own makeup like a seasoned pro.

Here’s another one to add to the bank: When using powder to finish off your makeup, “Lift oil from the skin first, and then set your powder,” he tells me over Zoom. See, powder does effectively absorb oil, but relying solely on it to mattify can look a bit caky. “You're fighting the product in so many ways and making the skin heavier and heavier.”

Rather, here’s Crimson’s quick hack that makes your setting powder look so pillowy, it’s practically airbrushed. Promise.