This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Can Lower Blood Pressure, New Review Shows
Pomegranate is one of the richest dietary sources of polyphenols, particularly ellagitannins. These compounds have drawn significant scientific interest for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Now, interest is growing for their role in heart health. But studies have shown inconsistent results.
A new meta-analysis1 offers the most comprehensive clinical evidence yet to get a clearer picture of the fruit's potential cardioprotective properties. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The overall goal of this meta-analysis was to determine whether pomegranate supplementation could meaningfully improve cardiovascular risk markers (specifically blood pressure, inflammatory markers, and endothelial function) across diverse adult populations.
Researchers identified 33 randomized controlled trials involving 1,490 participants, ranging in age from 20 to 75 years. Some studies looked at the impact of pomegranate juice whereas others evaluated standardized extracts, peel extracts, or seed oil. The duration of these trials lasted anywhere from 5 days to 48 weeks.
RELATED READ: 6 Science-Backed Benefits Of Pomegranate Juice
Pomegranate lowered blood pressure & reduced inflammation markers
Across the 33 trials, pomegranate supplementation produced four statistically significant results:
- Systolic blood pressure: reduced by 3.52 mmHg
- Diastolic blood pressure: reduced by 1.50 mmHg
Measures of inflammation (IL-6 and ICAM-1) also improved.
Why a 3.5-point drop in blood pressure matters more than it sounds
A reduction of 3.52 mmHg in systolic blood pressure may look modest on paper, but at a population level, even small sustained drops in blood pressure translate to meaningfully lower risk of heart attack and stroke. The effect becomes more relevant when you consider that this was achieved through food-based supplementation, not medication.
The mechanism behind pomegranate's blood pressure effects appears to center on punicalagin, its primary ellagitannin. Punicalagin acts similarly to an ACE inhibitor (a medication often used to treat high blood pressure), and appears to reduce the production of angiotensin II, a hormone that constricts blood vessels, and promotes vasodilation. It also inhibits the NF-κB signaling pathway, which drives the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Of course, pomegranate is not a replacement for medical treatment if you have diagnosed hypertension or cardiovascular disease.
That's where IL-6 and ICAM-1 come in. IL-6 is a key inflammatory signaling molecule that, when chronically elevated, is associated with increased cardiovascular risk. ICAM-1 is an adhesion molecule expressed on the inner lining of blood vessels. Elevated levels indicate endothelial inflammation and are an early marker of atherosclerosis.
It's worth keeping the study's limitations in mind. The included trials varied considerably in population, dosage, and duration, contributing to statistical heterogeneity. Many studies were also short-term, which makes it harder to draw conclusions about long-term cardiovascular outcomes. More standardized, longer-duration trials are needed to confirm these effects.
How to add more pomegranates to your diet
The trials included in this meta-analysis used several different forms of pomegranate, which gives a useful picture of what's practical:
- Pomegranate juice: The most commonly studied form, used in doses ranging from 50 mL to 500 mL per day
- Standardized extract capsules: Doses ranged from 450 mg to 3,000 mg per day
- Peel extract and seed oil: Less commonly studied but included across trials
Effects were observed in studies as short as two weeks, though results were generally stronger in trials lasting more than eight weeks, suggesting that consistency is key.
If you're already eating a heart-healthy diet, pomegranate fits naturally alongside other anti-inflammatory foods like berries, olive oil, and dark leafy greens.
The takeaway
This trial reveals that regular intake of pomegranate can have a positive impact on the heart, particularly for blood pressure — which is all the more reason to add this antioxidant-rich food to your shopping cart. For more , it's worth exploring how everyday dietary choices stack up.