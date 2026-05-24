This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Can Lower Blood Pressure, New Review Shows

The mechanism behind pomegranate's blood pressure effects appears to center on punicalagin, its primary ellagitannin. Punicalagin acts similarly to an ACE inhibitor (a medication often used to treat high blood pressure), and appears to reduce the production of angiotensin II, a hormone that constricts blood vessels, and promotes vasodilation. It also inhibits the NF-κB signaling pathway, which drives the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Of course, pomegranate is not a replacement for medical treatment if you have diagnosed hypertension or cardiovascular disease.