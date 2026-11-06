PMS Might Be Messing With Your Diet More Than You Think
Chocolate cravings, an appetite that seems to have no off switch, and a sudden fondness for salty snacks?
Most women who experience PMS know the drill. But rather than spending another month trying to resist every craving, it may be more helpful to look at what your body needs during this part of your cycle.
Getting enough of certain nutrients, including magnesium, iron, and calcium, can support your overall health and may help ease some premenstrual symptoms.
And research involving 405 women1 offers a closer look at how eating habits fit into the picture.
About the study
Researchers examined 405 women's eating habits to see whether overall diet quality was linked to premenstrual syndrome (PMS).
They specifically looked at adherence to the MIND diet, which combines Mediterranean and DASH diet principles and emphasizes vegetables, berries, whole grains, fish, and olive oil.
Participants also reported whether their intake of different food groups changed in the days before menstruation. Nearly half met the study's criteria for PMS based on their symptom scores.
Women with PMS reported changes across 7 food groups
Women with PMS were more likely to report eating more refined grains, fried foods, sweets, fruit, coffee, packaged foods, and sugary drinks before their periods.
Women without PMS were more likely to say their eating habits stayed relatively consistent.
Following the MIND diet more closely wasn't strongly associated with milder PMS symptoms. Once researchers accounted for other factors, overall diet quality wasn't a meaningful predictor of symptom severity.
Age had a stronger association, with younger women generally reporting more severe symptoms.
Which nutrients deserve a spot on your pre-period menu?
Rather than focusing solely on what to cut back on, it may be more useful to consider what you're getting enough of.
Some nutrients have been studied for their potential to ease PMS symptoms, while others help address nutritional needs that are particularly relevant for women who menstruate.
- Magnesium: Involved in muscle and nerve function, magnesium may help with PMS-related bloating, mood changes, and breast tenderness, although research is still evolving. Find it in pumpkin seeds, spinach, almonds, and dark chocolate.
- Iron: Menstruation involves blood loss, so getting enough iron is important for maintaining healthy iron stores and supporting energy. Lentils, beans, leafy greens, and lean red meat are good sources. Pair plant-based sources with vitamin C-rich foods to improve absorption.
- Calcium: Research suggests adequate calcium intake may help ease certain PMS symptoms, including mood changes and physical discomfort. Try yogurt, milk, fortified plant milks, or calcium-set tofu.
- Vitamin B6: This vitamin helps your body produce neurotransmitters involved in mood regulation. Chickpeas, potatoes, bananas, and poultry are useful sources.
- Omega-3 fatty acids: These fats support normal cell function and help regulate inflammatory processes. Include fatty fish like salmon and sardines, or plant sources such as chia seeds and walnuts.
Earlier research has also linked higher intakes of nuts, seeds, and legumes with milder PMS symptoms. None of these foods is a guaranteed fix, but they can help build a nutrient-rich eating pattern.
A few ways to make pre-period cravings easier to manage
You don't have to ignore your cravings to eat well. A few simple adjustments can help you feel more satisfied without turning food into another thing to stress about.
- Don't skip meals: Going too long without eating can leave you extra hungry later. Include protein, fiber, and healthy fats in your meals to support fullness.
- Pair your snacks: If you're craving something sweet, try fruit with Greek yogurt or nut butter for a more satisfying combination.
- Keep carbohydrates on the menu: Oats, potatoes, whole grains, and fruit provide energy and fiber. Cutting carbs entirely isn't necessary to manage PMS.
- Be mindful of caffeine: If coffee makes you jittery or interferes with sleep, consider cutting back, especially if you're already feeling restless before your period.
The takeaway
You don't need to wage war on your pre-period cravings. Think beyond what you're eating more of and pay attention to what might be missing, too.
Magnesium, iron, calcium, and a balanced mix of whole foods are good places to start.