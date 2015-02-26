Before & After: Plant-Based Diet Success Stories

Allan, Podiatrist

"My weight hit 274 pounds on my 5'7" frame, my joints were aching from the statin drugs used to lower my cholesterol, I was winded walking up stairs, and I was taking blood pressure medicine that wasn't working all that well. I'd tried dieting on my own, including counting points, high protein, low fat, low carb, etc., but whatever weight I lost, I would just put it back on plus a few more for good measure.

"After reading daily information that Dr. Joel Kahn was putting on the web about the plant-based lifestyle, I bought a vegan cookbook. I bought new items like kale, quinoa, steel-cut oats and farro, and started cooking.

"It's been 13 months since that start date. I rarely exercise, but my waist went from a 44 to 34, my neck went from 18.5 to 17 inches, and I lost 76 pounds. My blood pressure normalized and my cholesterol numbers got into a very healthy range. I stopped taking the cholesterol medicine, and sure enough the numbers got even lower! I can go up and down stairs without getting winded, my face lost its red color and my aches and pains are gone. Fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts are much cheaper per pound than meat, fish and poultry, so it's a win-win! I eat as much as I want and as often as I want and continue to lose weight. Ironically, I don't need to eat as much to feel full as I used to either. An apple or a pear will do the trick.

"For me, this has been easy. Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn from The Cleveland Clinic says 'obesity is a foodborne illness' and I think I am cured. I even started to blog about my progress and recipes."