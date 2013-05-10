Free your body and wallet from the grip of caffeine addiction—but take it slowly. Start by weaning yourself off main offenders such as energy drinks and chocolate. Then start eliminating those not-so-obvious sources, like decaf coffee, some herbal teas, and even some over the counter medications such as Anacin or Excedrin.

From there, it’s on to the big one: coffee. The best way to kick coffee to the curb is to taper off in small increments so as not to trigger those dreaded withdrawal symptoms (especially the headaches). The mission here is to slowly dial down your caffeine consumption, so your body can acclimate over time.

Here’s a strategy to try when you’re finally ready to ditch the caffeine: