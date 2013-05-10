Want To Reduce Your Caffeine Intake? Here's A Doctor-Approved Plan To Quit Coffee In One Week
If sleep is a problem, it might be necessary to reduce your caffeine intake. Although drinking coffee can have some significant brain-health benefits, it's all about balance—if you're drinking cup after cup of coffee, you might be blocking sleep neurotransmitters, the calming chemicals your body creates to make you sleepy.
Let it go! Periodically, of course.
Free your body and wallet from the grip of caffeine addiction—but take it slowly. Start by weaning yourself off main offenders such as energy drinks and chocolate. Then start eliminating those not-so-obvious sources, like decaf coffee, some herbal teas, and even some over the counter medications such as Anacin or Excedrin.
From there, it’s on to the big one: coffee. The best way to kick coffee to the curb is to taper off in small increments so as not to trigger those dreaded withdrawal symptoms (especially the headaches). The mission here is to slowly dial down your caffeine consumption, so your body can acclimate over time.
Here’s a strategy to try when you’re finally ready to ditch the caffeine:
- Day 1: Today, have your usual amount of coffee.
- Day 2 to Day 5: Blend your regular coffee with 50% decaf (preferably certified organic). Drink that for the next three days.
- Day 6: Have 25% regular coffee, 75% decaf for one day.
- Day 7: Start drinking pure decaf.
A bonus plan.
Care to take it a step further? Try this idea one of my patients came up with to help break his two-cups-a-day habit. As you can see, he added two more weeks to my program to kick coffee altogether.
- During Week 1, he followed my 1-week decaffeinating plan outlined above
- During Week 2, he continued on a pure organic decaf blend.
- During Week 3, he began blending his decaf with a roasted grain beverage called Kaffree Roma, starting with a blend of 50% decaf coffee and 50% Kaffree Roma. Then he went down to 25% decaf and 75% Roma. By the end of the third week, he was only consuming Kaffree Roma.
Eventually, my patient dropped the Roma as well, and no longer “needs” coffee, decaf, or any coffee substitutes!
Kicking a caffeine habit can be incredibly difficult, but it also can be well worth your while. Your sleep might be longer and of higher quality, and your overall health can improve as well. Who knows, you might even be able to introduce coffee back into your diet someday—only now, it might be more of an aromatic treat than a morning necessity.