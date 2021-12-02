"I suppose this is a slaw of sorts—not a happenstance, throw-on-top-of-a-taco slaw though," writes Kate Ramos in Plant Powered Mexican, "It’s a mouth workout and has a sweet, tangy, spicy profile that makes it a completely acceptable light dinner or lunch."

Persimmon may not be on your standard shopping list, but this orange fruit has sweet flavor that's reminiscent of honey and pairs perfectly with the comparative tartness of the pomegranate arils. Persimmons are also a source of phytonutrients like tannins, flavonoids and carotenoids, while pomegranate seeds are a great source of antioxidants—with enough available in each little seed to rival a cup of green tea or red wine.

Looking to make this the start of a bigger meal? "To make it more substantial, add a few shavings of aged white Cheddar or a sprinkling of cooked chickpeas," suggests Ramos, "This is a good, make-ahead salad for picnics or potlucks; you can make it up to an hour in advance!"