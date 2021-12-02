 Skip to content

Brighten Your Day With This Dish Full Of Antioxidant-Packed Seasonal Fruits

Eliza Sullivan
jalepeno vinaigrette on seasonal pomegranate and persimmon salad

December 2, 2021

When you think seasonal eating, a salad may not be the first thing that jumps to mind. But this fresh dish leans on a pair of antioxidant-packed seasonal fruits for it's primary flavors: persimmon and pomegranate (both of which are in season from October to January). Add on a homemade jalapeño vinaigrette and you've got the start of a perfect nutrient packed lunch.

"I suppose this is a slaw of sorts—not a happenstance, throw-on-top-of-a-taco slaw though," writes Kate Ramos in Plant Powered Mexican, "It’s a mouth workout and has a sweet, tangy, spicy profile that makes it a completely acceptable light dinner or lunch."

Persimmon may not be on your standard shopping list, but this orange fruit has sweet flavor that's reminiscent of honey and pairs perfectly with the comparative tartness of the pomegranate arils. Persimmons are also a source of phytonutrients like tannins, flavonoids and carotenoids, while pomegranate seeds are a great source of antioxidants—with enough available in each little seed to rival a cup of green tea or red wine.

Looking to make this the start of a bigger meal? "To make it more substantial, add a few shavings of aged white Cheddar or a sprinkling of cooked chickpeas," suggests Ramos, "This is a good, make-ahead salad for picnics or potlucks; you can make it up to an hour in advance!"

Persimmon Pomegranate Crunch Salad (with Jalapeño Vinaigrette)

Makes about 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 small head red cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 2 Fuyu persimmons, cored, cut in half, and thinly sliced into half-moons (seeds removed if there are any)
  • 1 cup pomegranate arils
  • 2 cups fresh cilantro (tender leaves and stems)
  • 3 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 3 scallions, trimmed and minced
  • 1 medium jalapeño, stemmed and minced (seeds removed if you’d like it less spicy)
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • A few pinches of ground black pepper
Method

  1. Toss the cabbage, persimmons, pomegranate arils, and cilantro in a large serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and give it another toss.
  2. In a separate small bowl or mason jar, combine the oil, vinegar, scallions, jalapeño, and salt. Whisk until well combined; or if using a mason jar, cover with a lid and shake.
  3. Drizzle the dressing over the salad, and toss to coat well. Taste and add more salt and pepper, if needed.

Excerpted with permission from Plant Powered Mexican © 2021 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text and photography © 2021 Kate Ramos

