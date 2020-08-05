mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

Penis Microbiome May Lead To Partner's BV Infections, Study Says

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Penis Microbiome May Lead To Partner's BV Infections, Study Says

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

August 5, 2020 — 22:13 PM

Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) is an infection caused by an imbalance in the vaginal microbiome. If left untreated, BV can increase a woman’s susceptibility to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can lead to fertility issues, according to the CDC. Though BV is common, there’s no clear cause of the infection. However, new research from the University of Illinois at Chicago suggests male partners might play a role.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, found the bacteria in the penis microbiome might lead to onset of BV for women, and could be used to predict whether a female partner will get the infection. 

What did the researchers find?

The researchers studied 168 heterosexual couples from Kenya. At the start of the study, none of the female participants had BV. Over the course of one year, more than 31% of women were diagnosed. 

The researchers compared the microbiome of each male’s penis and found those whose female partners developed BV had a similar microbiota composition. Most notably, they found 10 BV-related bacteria that may be able to predict the onset of the infection in women. 

More research is needed to understand why the male penis microbiota triggers BV. According to the study, though, these are two possible reasons:

  1. Bacteria from the penis microbiome is transferred directly to the woman’s vagina during sex, leading to BV shortly after.
  2. Bacteria from the penis microbiome disrupts the natural balance of the vaginal microbiome during sex, leading to BV later on or after repeated exposure.
Advertisement

Why does this matter?

Understanding what causes BV in most women can help with prevention and treatment. 

"Antibiotic treatment of BV has limited long-term success, with up to 50% of women having recurrence within 6 months,” epidemiologist Supriya D. Mehta, MHS, Ph.D. says in a news release, “so we need more effective approaches to treatment. Male sex partner treatment may be a new strategy.” 

Including male partners in the conversation about BV is also important, Mehta says. Doing so may help improve the health outcomes for women and hopefully reduce the stigma about this common infection.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Key Process For Cellular Health You May Be Overlooking + How To Balance It

Jason Wachob
The Key Process For Cellular Health You May Be Overlooking + How To Balance It
Integrative Health

The Biggest Mistake This Doctor Sees Patients Making When Taking CBD

Emma Loewe
The Biggest Mistake This Doctor Sees Patients Making When Taking CBD
$19.99

Beat Inflammation

With Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Beat Inflammation
Sex

How To Give Your Partner A Tantric Massage, From The Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Give Your Partner A Tantric Massage, From The Experts
Off-the-Grid

So, What Does "Slow Fashion" Actually Mean & Why Is It Important?

Emma Loewe
So, What Does "Slow Fashion" Actually Mean & Why Is It Important?
Beauty

Experiencing Hair Loss? An M.D. Says You May Not Have Enough Blood Flow

Patrick Angelos, M.D.
Experiencing Hair Loss? An M.D. Says You May Not Have Enough Blood Flow
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

What Makes Us Feel Lonely Depends On Our Age, Research Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
What Makes Us Feel Lonely Depends On Our Age, Research Finds
Home

How To Style Your Home According To Your "Homebody Personality Type"

Sarah Regan
How To Style Your Home According To Your "Homebody Personality Type"
Recipes

This RD’s Whipped Coffee Recipe Has A Skin-Enhancing Ingredient

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
This RD’s Whipped Coffee Recipe Has A Skin-Enhancing Ingredient
Functional Food

Chewing Your Food Can Help You Absorb More Nutrients, Says An MD

Olivia Giacomo
Chewing Your Food Can Help You Absorb More Nutrients, Says An MD
Love

The Problem With Dating Unavailable People, From A Psychotherapist

Sarah Regan
The Problem With Dating Unavailable People, From A Psychotherapist
Routines

Study Finds This Type Of Workout Is Best For People With Down Syndrome

Abby Moore
Study Finds This Type Of Workout Is Best For People With Down Syndrome
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/penis-microbiome-may-lead-to-partners-bv-infections-study-says

Your article and new folder have been saved!