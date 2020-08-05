Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) is an infection caused by an imbalance in the vaginal microbiome. If left untreated, BV can increase a woman’s susceptibility to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can lead to fertility issues, according to the CDC. Though BV is common, there’s no clear cause of the infection. However, new research from the University of Illinois at Chicago suggests male partners might play a role.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, found the bacteria in the penis microbiome might lead to onset of BV for women, and could be used to predict whether a female partner will get the infection.