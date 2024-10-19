Your child's vague despair can render you impotent to help. Try This First gives you something to do and say. For example, imagine your child comes home in tears after a rough day. You ask what's wrong, but they can't, or won't, articulate. Of course, you want to make them feel better, but you don't know what to do. Rather than shouldering the burden of having to uncover this mystery and then figuring out what might actually make it better, you could say, "I'm sorry you are having a tough time. Why don't you look at your list and choose one thing to do for the next 20 minutes?" (Note: If you're feeling generous, you could even offer to make a snack while they're looking at their list.) "Come find me when you're done, and I'll be here to talk."